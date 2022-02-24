PPS Financial Planning to sponsor Limerick Leader GAA coverage

James Mullane, Director of PPS Financial Planning, with Pat Ryan, Limerick hurler, Josh Ryan, Limerick footballer, Jerome O'Connell, GAA Corr and Donn O'Sullivan, Limerick Leader Managing Editor
LIMERICK-BASED PPS Financial Planning will be the exclusive sponsor of all Limerick inter county GAA coverage in the Limerick Leader from minor to senior level in both hurling and football for 2022.
The sponsorship agreement was launched recently at PPS Financial Planning's offices at Courtfield Shopping Centre in Raheen.
Among those attending the launch were James Mullane, Director of PPS Financial Planning, Pat Ryan, Limerick hurler, Josh Ryan, Limerick footballer, Jerome O'Connell, Limerick Leader GAA Correspondent, Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor, along with Donn O'Sullivan, Limerick Leader Managing Editor.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.