Search

23 Feb 2022

Munster Rugby sign Irish-qualified hooker as trio awarded senior contracts

Munster Rugby sign Irish-qualified hooker as quartet awarded senior contracts

Paddy Kelly in action for Munster A against Ulster A

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

23 Feb 2022 3:28 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

MUNSTER Rugby has confirmed that Greencore Munster Rugby Academy trio of Paddy Kelly, Eoin O’Connor and Paddy Patterson will be promoted to the senior squad next season.

In addition, Irish-qualified hooker Chris Moore will also join the province ahead of the 2022/23 season on a one-year deal.

Scrum-half Paddy Patterson has signed a two-year contract with locks Paddy Kelly and Eoin O’Connor both signing one-year contracts.

The trio join hooker Scott Buckley and back-row forward Alex Kendellen in signing senior contracts and progressing from the Academy to the senior squad next season.

23-year-old Patterson joined the province from the Leinster Academy last season and has made four appearances for Munster to date.

The UCD scrum-half made his debut against Scarlets at Thomond Park in March 2021 and featured off the bench against Glasgow earlier this month.

A product of St Munchin’s College, 22-year-old Paddy Kelly plays his All Ireland League rugby with Garryowen FC.

Currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, Kelly has scored one try in nine Munster A appearances to date.

21-year-old lock Eoin O’Connor came up through the ranks at Waterpark RFC and plays his All Ireland League rugby with Young Munster RFC.

He made his senior Munster debut against Wasps in December 2021 after missing the 2020/21 season due to a knee injury.

21-year-old hooker Chris Moore hails from Trowbridge in England and lined out for the Ireland U18 Clubs team alongside Kelly and O’Connor in 2018.

A graduate of Beechen Cliff school, Moore is currently studying and playing at Exeter University.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media