Munster Rugby sign Irish-qualified hooker as trio awarded senior contracts

MUNSTER Rugby has confirmed that Greencore Munster Rugby Academy trio of Paddy Kelly, Eoin O’Connor and Paddy Patterson will be promoted to the senior squad next season.

In addition, Irish-qualified hooker Chris Moore will also join the province ahead of the 2022/23 season on a one-year deal.

Scrum-half Paddy Patterson has signed a two-year contract with locks Paddy Kelly and Eoin O’Connor both signing one-year contracts.

The trio join hooker Scott Buckley and back-row forward Alex Kendellen in signing senior contracts and progressing from the Academy to the senior squad next season.

23-year-old Patterson joined the province from the Leinster Academy last season and has made four appearances for Munster to date.

The UCD scrum-half made his debut against Scarlets at Thomond Park in March 2021 and featured off the bench against Glasgow earlier this month.

A product of St Munchin’s College, 22-year-old Paddy Kelly plays his All Ireland League rugby with Garryowen FC.

Currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, Kelly has scored one try in nine Munster A appearances to date.

21-year-old lock Eoin O’Connor came up through the ranks at Waterpark RFC and plays his All Ireland League rugby with Young Munster RFC.

He made his senior Munster debut against Wasps in December 2021 after missing the 2020/21 season due to a knee injury.

21-year-old hooker Chris Moore hails from Trowbridge in England and lined out for the Ireland U18 Clubs team alongside Kelly and O’Connor in 2018.

A graduate of Beechen Cliff school, Moore is currently studying and playing at Exeter University.