Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

Munster Juvenile Indoor Championships

These Championships continued in Nenagh last weekend. Well done to all who took part.

U12-U14



GYTE Andrijauskaite (Dooneen) took 1st place in the Girls Shot Put. With a distance of 8.55m her throw was best by more than a metre. Dooneen also took Gold in the Boys U12 ‘Shot’ as Robert Purtill blitzed the opposition throwing 7.95m.

He was joined on the podium by clubmate Ryle Bourke Dillon whose final attempt measured 7.51m. Adam Broderick (West Limerick) was 8th on 6.69m. Darragh Whelan (Limerick AC) was 2nd (1:50.09) in a very large 600m. Andrew Bermingham (Dooneen) was 7th in the Long Jump in 3.85m.

At U13, Isbael Ní Huighinn (Dooneen) was 2nd in the final of both the 60m (8.60 secs) and 60mh (10.60 secs).She was also 6th (3.87m) in the Long Jump, one place behind clubmate Béibhinn Collins who was 5th in 3.97m.

Another Dooneen athlete Ellen Goggin was 3rd in the 600m in 1:48.38. John Farrell (Limerick AC) was 5th in the final of the 60m (8.58 secs) after qualifying from his heat. He was earlier 6th in the 600m in 1:51.65. At U14 Robert McCutcheon just missed out on a medal, coming 4th in the Shot Putt throwing 8.94m.

U17-U19

At U17 Emerald’s Leagh Moloney took Gold in the Long Jump clearing 5.35m, 0.24m clear of her nearest rival. She was previously 2nd in the High Jump in 1.55m and also took Silver in the U17 60mh in 9.17 secs. Lamine Diarrasouba (Dooneen) was 2nd in the 200m in 24.51 secs. Alan Gladysz (Limerick AC) took 1st in the Long Jump (5.29m)

At U18, Victoria Amiadamen (Dooneen) continued her great form by winning the 200m in 26.19 secs . Clubmate Angel Alfred was 2nd in the Shot Putt (8.85m). In the Triple Jump Aaron O’Connor (Liimerick AC) took Gold in 12.21 secs was also 2nd in the 60mh in 9.78 secs.

At U19, Laura Frawley (Emerald) took 1st place in the High Jump in 1.60m. The Dooneen duo of Sarah Hosey and Sarah Butler were 2nd and 3rd in the 800m. In the Boys competition Darragh Murphy (Limerick AC) was victorious in the 200m in 23:06 secs.

Around the Country and Abroad

John Kinsella had a fantastic victory in a time of 32:41 in the MMRA 8.5K Trail race in Rahan Woods just outside Mallow.

Gary Carroll and Mark Lenihan (both West Limerick) were 4th and 5th. Well done also to Máire O’Sullivan (Country Club AC) returning from injury who also took part.

Newcastle West natives Sorcha and Aislinn Nic Domhnaill (Donore Harriers) ran fantastic times in the Sevilla Marathon 2:38.41 and 2:43.44 respectively.

Parkrun

Well done to all who took part in the 3 Limerick events as well as the Shelbourne Junior event.

Fixtures

February 27: All Real Adare 10km starting at 1pm.

March 13: Milford Hospice 10km starting at 12 noon.

March 20: Mallow 10 mile starting at 12:30pm.

March 27: Limerick 4 mile road championships, Dromcollogher starting at 1pm.

May 15: Michal Rejmer 10 mile road race starting at 11am.