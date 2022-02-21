Munster Rugby players return to Ireland squad ahead of Italy clash

Munster Rugby and Ireland prop Dave Kilcoyne
THE Ireland squad assembles this Monday evening at Carton House having completed a two day camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre last Thursday and Friday.
The 14 players who were released to play with their provinces return to the squad for the Italy match week.
These include the Munster trio of Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes and prop Dave Kilcoyne who impressed in the province's bonus point United Rugby Championship win over Edinburgh at Thomond Park on Friday night last.
Prop Kilcoyne made his 100th appearance for Munster Rugby in Friday night's 34-20 win over the Scottish visitors.
The other players who were released to their provinces but are returning to Ireland are Jack Carty, Dave Heffernan (Connacht), Ryan Baird, Cian Healy, Jordan Larmour (Leinster) and Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Michael Lowry, Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney, Kieran Treadwell (Ulster).
Leinster duo James Lowe and Jimmy O’Brien have also been added to the squad for the Italy match week.
Ireland Squad Round 3 2022 Guinness Six Nations Championship
Backs (18)
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 35 caps
Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 2 caps
Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 29 caps
Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 11 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 4 caps
Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 29 caps
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 14 caps
Mack Hansen (Connacht) 2 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 54 caps
James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 18 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 9 caps
Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 94 caps
Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/) uncapped
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 39 caps
Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 102 caps CAPTAIN
Forwards (20)
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 7 caps
Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 20 caps
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 27 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 24 caps
Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 14 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 54 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 114 caps
Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 6 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 66 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 23 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 45 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 81 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 2 caps
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 42 caps
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 42 caps
Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 4 caps
Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps
Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 3 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps
