Limerick duo claim famous European 8-ball pool championship win

Neil Madigan, Croagh, and Robert Mulcahy, Caherconlish, celebrate their European 8-Ball Pool Championship success
TWO Limerick players are celebrating a famous success in the European 8-Ball Pool Championships.
Countries from all over Europe, as well as Africa descended on The Gleneagle INEC in Killarney, Co Kerry recently to take part in The European 8 Ball Pool Championships 2022.
Ireland were represented in all categories throughout the roster, but it was the talented Limerick duo of Neil Madigan (Croagh) and Robert Mulcahy (Caherconlish) who landed the spoils with The Irish Men's team defeating Wales 8-5 in the final.
Both Limerick players won all their respective frames. Madigan and Mulcahy are now double European Champions after this victory while also Francis Grimes (Sixmilebridge) was manager of the Over 50's Team who finished runners-up in their category.
This was a remarkable achievement all round. Anyone interested in playing for Limerick Pool or just learning how to play can contact Limerick Pool Association or Pool School Academy via their Facebook page.
