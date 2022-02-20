In Pictures: Munster Rugby fans celebrate win over Edinburgh at Thomond Park

MUNSTER Rugby got back to winning ways in the United Rugby Championship on Friday night when easing past Edinburgh 34-20 at Thomond Park.
A hat-trick of tries from winger Simon Zebo saw Munster secure a bonus point win over the Scottish side in front of an official attendance of 11.791.
Photographer Kieran Ryan-Benson captured all the excitement among the home fans for the Limerick Leader at the stadium.
Siobhán Costello of Ballysteen Carnegie Library Development Committee receiving the award from Darren Harding, Clayton Hotel; Dave O'Hora, Southern and Áine Fitzgerald, Limerick Leader | Adrian Butler
All mapped out: Tommy O’Sullivan came up with the idea of ‘The Beauty that Surrounds Us’ informative signs
