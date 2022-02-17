FANTASY PREMIER LEAGUE: Salah triple captain? Jota it down

MANY, many moons ago I put in a stellar display at right back for the Charleville U-10s.

So much so that the manager decided he would try me on the right of midfield in the next game. A young Gareth Southgate must have been on holidays in the Charleville area at the time as he tried the same move with Trent Alexander-Arnold for England years later.

Unfortunately my manger's faith in me was badly misplaced. Crossing the halfway line was not in my DNA. I was brutal and completely out of my depth.

This somewhat disjointed analogy brings me onto my current ranking in Fantasy Premier League - 928 in the world. The air is thin up here as this is where the serious operators reside. There are wolves (no I don't have any of their players) mountain lions and vultures everywhere. But I have to at least try and stay in the top 1,000. Like my old manager, you have to try.

Adam Webster was my hero in Gameweek 25. I wanted to take advantage of Brighton playing twice so picked a Seagulls defender. I couldn't afford Cucurella, I had doubts over Veltman and Lamptey's minutes and given the choice between Dunk and Webster - I plumped for the cheaper guy.

Webster scored a rare goal on top of a clean sheet while Dunk was sent off. Sometimes your luck is just in.

Looking ahead I'm not in a great position for double Gameweek 26. Liverpool and Arsenal both play twice but don't play in Gameweek 27 so you have to factor that in.

Watford, Burnley, Spurs, Crystal Palace, Leeds, Wolves also play twice. But many of the single Gameweek players have excellent fixtures. As we saw with Watford's Dennis when he got a red card you're not even guaranteed 4 points from two matches. You have to weigh up the trade off.

The debate seems to be whether to bench boost or play your triple captain chip. For me it's easy, especially because Archer is plying his trade in Preston. I'll be sticking the three armbands on Mo Salah against Norwich and Leeds. If Liverpool were playing Charleville U-10s I'd say Klopp would still play Salah so hopefully that trend continues and he doesn't get a rest.

Jota's injury is a concern. Robertson owners will be rejoicing. I'll wait until Klopp gives his press conference as if he is out that puts a spanner in the Liverpool works.

My plan was to swap Salah for Fernandes and bring in Ramsdale for De Gea for my two free transfers. I also want Southampton's Broja because he is good and cheap. My current forwards of Antonio and King are displaying similar prowess in front of goal as I did.

I think an Arsenal goalkeeper / defender could get you one if not two clean sheets. Plus I can play Foster in Gameweek 27 when Arsenal don't play.

Apart from that a Burnley defender or Cornet / Weghorst; Kane / Son; Gallagher; Raphinha, Saka are all decent shouts. Whoever you go for may it be as lucky as Adam Webster!