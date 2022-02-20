Irish hockey embracing the great indoors

WHISPER it, but almost out of nowhere it feels like indoor hockey in Ireland is having a bit of a moment.

We have an interesting relationship with indoor sport in Ireland. One would assume our weather would precipitate the need for more of it more often. But generally we are willing to brave the elements.

Elsewhere conditions dictate matters. Indoor hockey is quite popular in Germany and the Netherlands. It’s usually when winter conditions in Northern Europe are at their most challenging that a window is found for the indoor version of field hockey.

What is it? Indoor hockey is a much quicker, high intensity version of its outdoor sibling played six-a-side over 40 minutes in a hall similar to a basketball court. Think of it like futsal but hockey.

Well is there momentum? “Definitely because it’s in spite of the restrictions. There was no indoor sport." Meet Kenneth Carroll, senior men's coach for the Irish indoor hockey team, who explains the current state of play.

Last Christmas, the Ireland men’s and women’s senior teams somehow found a way to successfully complete a series against Scotland in Antrim. It was the first home indoor international hockey in over 30 years. The visitors won both series.

Not long before, the Ireland men’s under-21’s made their debut at the European Championships in Portugal where a first win proved elusive.

All of this helps to build something with regular senior games and an underage side feeding towards that. It adds to the national competition with players putting in big performances to be a part of that set up.

Not only was the Scotland series in Antrim completed in front of a small capacity sell out crowd, it also achieved 12,800 streams in total.

Do Hockey Ireland consider this a success? It was their first experience streaming an international indoor series so there was no benchmark. But it shows there’s something to grow.

“It [indoor hockey] is a great sport to watch” says Ken. Television can be tricky with the outdoor version due to speed and the size of the ball. Coloured turf helps, but the smaller pitch area of indoor hockey makes this easier.

Indoor hockey ultimately benefits the outdoor format. Carroll describes how it improves player development with more touches on the ball and less variables because the ball stays on the ground: “you get technically better, more game awareness”.

While all Irish outdoor hockey is played on artificial surfaces, these can be limited to certain parts of the country. However most towns enjoy access to an indoor hall. “I think we can definitely grow hockey in different parts… where it hasn’t been traditionally played”, he adds. “It’s going to help hockey in Ireland”.

Carroll describes being happy to be at the start of something new and wanting to leave the set up in good shape. But my last question raises an eyebrow: how does hockey sit in Ireland’s busy sports landscape?

“I don’t think we're doing too badly”. He refers to the utterly astounding run by the Ireland women’s team to the final of the 2018 World Cup, which allowed George Hamilton to dust off his most famous line.

What’s next? “We’ll review it [the indoor season], perhaps get more competitions in for schools for example” says Ken.

Immediately the women’s senior side have a difficult five match series against South Africa in Gormanston Park, County Meath starting this Monday, February 21st.

Coach Rob Abbott will hope they can take on learnings from the European Championships last month. But something is definitely happening with Irish indoor hockey. Head to Gormanston to see for yourself.