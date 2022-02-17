Betting Column: 'Fakir' can land Betfair Ascot Chase

The JP McManus-owned Fakir D'Oudairies is among the leading fancies for Saturday's Grade 1 Betfair Ascot Chase
THIS weekend's Grade 1 Betfair Ascot Chase stands out as one of the season’s most prestigious races, with the list of previous winners including Kauto Star, Monet's Garden and Cue Card.
Supported by the Grade 2 Reynoldstown Novices’ Chase, Saturday's competitive card at Ascot provides the perfect chance for horses to fine-tune their preparations for the Cheltenham Festival. Last year's winner Dashel Drasher is among eight entries for the Grade One contest which will be live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday at 3.35pm.
Joseph O'Brien is looking to Fakir D'Oudairies to seize another Grade One opportunity in this weekend's big race. The seven-year-old has bumped into Willie Mullins' Allaho the last twice and O'Brien has chosen to travel in search of calmer waters.
'Fakir' gained a second Grade One success of his career in the Melling Chase at Aintree in April. Paul Nicholls' Saint Calvados has been installed as 5/2 favourite by the sponsors ahead of Nicky Henderson's Mister Fisher at 7/2, Fanion D'Estruval at 4/1 with Fakir D'Doudairies alongside last year's winner Dashel Drasher at 9/2.
BETTING ADVICE
Fakir D'oudairies to win Saturday's Betfair Ascot Chase, 3.35pm, 9/2
