Three Limerick clubs learn FAI Centenary Junior Cup last 16 draw

Russell Quirke in action for Fairview Rangers against Clonmel in the FAI Junior Cup at The Fairgreen on Saturday Pic: Brendan Gleeson
THE three remaining Limerick clubs in this season's FAI Centenary Junior Cup have been drawn at home at the last 16 stage of the competition.
Holders Fairview Rangers, following their weekend win over Clonmel, will face Galway side Salthill Devon in the sixth round of the FAI Junior Cup.
Pike Rovers, 3-0 winners over Athy in the previous round on Sunday, also face Galway opposition in the form of a home date with Ballinasloe Town.
Regional United, who defeated Athenry on penalties on Saturday last, will host Dublin club Tolka Rovers in the sixth round of the FAI Junior Cup.
A shopping trolley appears to have been hurled through the window at the old tourist office in Arthur's Quay
David Bermingham, IBM and Chair of itag, marking the formal recognition of itag as a European Tech Cluster
Nicholas Ryan-Purcell has told his story to staff and students at several Limerick universities, as described in his new book.
Registered Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Suzanne Lynch (front), with colleagues Angela Carmody Culhane (candidate ANP) and RANP Evan Wallace.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.