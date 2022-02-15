Search

15 Feb 2022

Munster Rugby boost as Tadhg Beirne signs new contract

Munster Rugby and Ireland second row Tadhg Beirne

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

15 Feb 2022 11:04 AM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

IIRELAND and Munster Rugby announced today that Tadhg Beirne has signed an IRFU contract which will see him play his rugby in Ireland until at least July 2025.

Beirne made his Ireland debut against Australia on the 2018 Summer Tour and featured in every game of Ireland’s 2019 Rugby World Cup campaign.  To date Tadhg has won 27 caps for Ireland and he was selected for the 2021 British and Irish Lions squad featuring in the first two Tests of the series against the Springbok.

The versatile Beirne came through the system at Leinster but joined welsh outfit Scarlets in 2016 winning a PRO12 title in 2017. 

In 2018, he joined Munster making his debut for the southern province against Glasgow Warriors in September of that year. Beirne has represented Munster on 45 occasions to date.

David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director, commented, "Tadhg’s journey to a green jersey has not been a straight line but he backed himself and proved his quality.  Since his return to Ireland in 2018 he has continued to improve his game and illustrate his worth to both Munster and Irish rugby with the consistency and quality of his performances."

Tadhg Beirne, commented "I have made some tough decisions in my career but this was an easy one.  I am grateful to everyone who has supported me on this journey - my family, my partner and the different coaches along the way who helped me become a better player.  Representing Munster, Ireland and the Lions over the past few seasons has been fantastic and I am looking forward to contributing in red and green in the years to come."

