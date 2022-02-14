Search

14 Feb 2022

Munster Rugby trio released back from Ireland for URC clash with Edinburgh

Munster Rugby scrum-half Craig Casey

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

14 Feb 2022 2:27 PM

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE Ireland rugby squad returned from Paris on Sunday afternoon and a group of 23 players will re-assemble on Thursday for a two day mini-camp at the IRFU HPC on the Sport Ireland Campus.

Fourteen players have been released to their provinces to be available for selection in URC fixtures this weekend including three players to Munster, Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes and Dave Kilcoyne, as well as Jack Carty, Dave Heffernan (Connacht), Ryan Baird, Cian Healy, Jordan Larmour (Leinster) and Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Michael Lowry, Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney, Kieran Treadwell (Ulster).

Munster Rugby face Edinburgh in the URC at Thomond Park this Friday, 7.35pm.

Meanwhile, Ulster’s Rob Herring will re-join the squad for the mini-camp having been ruled out of the opening two rounds of the Guinness Six Nations Championship with a calf issue.

Ronan Kelleher’s shoulder issue will be further investigated this week by the medical team.  Johnny Sexton will continue his hamstring rehab and return to rugby programme this week.

Ireland Mini-Camp Training Squad
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 35 caps
Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 20 caps
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 27 caps
Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 29 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 24 caps
Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 29 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 14 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 54 caps
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 14 caps
Mack Hansen (Connacht) 2 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 66 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 54 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 23 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 18 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 18 caps
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 94 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 81 caps
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 42 caps
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 39 caps
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 42 caps
Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 102 caps
Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 4 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps

Released to Provinces for URC Fixtures
Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 2 caps
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 7 caps
Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 11 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 4 caps
Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 114 caps
Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 6 caps
James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps
Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 45 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 2 caps
Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps
Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 3 caps

