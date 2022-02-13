Limerick's Granagh-Ballingarry reach Munster football final

BUILDING on the game's only goal after ten minutes, Granagh-Ballingarry qualified for a crack at either Cork's Randal Óg or Kerry's Moyvane after getting the better of Waterford representatives The Nire on a score of 1-8 to 1-4 in the Munster Junior B Football Championship semi-final in Knockaderry on Sunday afternoon.

Livelier on the ball and more willing to force the attack, the Limerick champions looked to have the result sewn up when they led by eight points after five unanswered scores with just fourteen minutes to go,

Then a red card and 1-2 from three frees all inside three minutes turned the game on its head and it could have been closer had the Decies side not been denied an equalising goal by an in inspired save. However, once they rediscovered their stride, Granagh dominated the closing minutes to ease home in comfort.

The Nire started better on the heavy surface, but failed to convert early chances before being punished by Cathal O'Keeffe's opening score which was followed by Denis O'Connor flicking Aaron Smith's free to the net for the Limerick side who led 1-2 to 0-2 at half-time.

SCORERS: Granagh-Ballingarry: Denis O'Connor 1-1, Cathal O'Keeffe, Aaron Smith (2 frees), Jack Cagney 0-2 each, Seán O'Connor 0-1. The Nire: Connie Power 1-3 (1-3 frees), Shane Walsh 0-1 (free).