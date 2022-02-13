Search

13 Feb 2022

Limerick's Granagh-Ballingarry reach Munster football final

Limerick's Granagh-Ballingarry reach Munster football final

Limerick's Granagh-Ballingarry defeated The Nire in the Munster Junior B football championship semi-final in Knockaderry on Sunday

Reporter:

John Redington in Knockaderry

13 Feb 2022 7:59 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

BUILDING on the game's only goal after ten minutes, Granagh-Ballingarry qualified for a crack at either Cork's Randal Óg or Kerry's Moyvane after getting the better of Waterford representatives The Nire on a score of 1-8 to 1-4 in the Munster Junior B Football Championship semi-final in Knockaderry on Sunday afternoon.

Livelier on the ball and more willing to force the attack, the Limerick champions looked to have the result sewn up when they led by eight points after five unanswered scores with just fourteen minutes to go,

Then a red card and 1-2 from three frees all inside three minutes turned the game on its head and it could have been closer had the Decies side not been denied an equalising goal by an in inspired save. However, once they rediscovered their stride, Granagh dominated the closing minutes to ease home in comfort.

The Nire started better on the heavy surface, but failed to convert early chances before being punished by Cathal O'Keeffe's opening score which was followed by Denis O'Connor flicking Aaron Smith's free to the net for the Limerick side who led 1-2 to 0-2 at half-time.

SCORERS: Granagh-Ballingarry: Denis O'Connor 1-1, Cathal O'Keeffe, Aaron Smith (2 frees), Jack Cagney 0-2 each, Seán O'Connor 0-1. The Nire: Connie Power 1-3 (1-3 frees), Shane Walsh 0-1 (free).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media