Limerick's Rep of Ireland under-age international signs for Galway WFC

Limerick's Rep of Ireland under-age international Jenna Slattery has joined Galway WFC
LIMERICK's Republic of Ireland under-age soccer international Jenna Slattery has joined Galway United.
Highly rated seventeen-year-old Slattery is swapping Treaty United for life with fellow Women's National League side Galway WFC for the 2022 season.
Slattery scored 10 goals for Treaty United last season and was voted the side's Senior Player of the Year.
Limerick woman Slattery, who has represented the Rep of Ireland at under-age level, including U-17 and U-19, has previously played with Fairview Rangers.
The 2022 SSE Airtricity Women's National League season gets underway on Saturday, March 5. Galway WFC open their campaign with a game against Cork City.
Teams competing in the SSE Airtricity Women's National League in 2022 will play 27 matches each in the 10-team division.
The season will conclude with the EVOKE.ie FAI Women's Cup Final at Tallaght Stadium on Sunday, November 6.
All SSE Airtricity Women's National League games will be available for free on LOITV.
NEW SIGNING— GalwayWFC (@GalwayWFC) February 8, 2022
Delighted to announce the signing of Irish underage international @JennaSlattery11
17 year old Limerick native Slattery signs from @TreatyUnitedFC where last year she scored 10 @LoiWomen goals and also was their senior player of the year#FáiltegoGaillimh pic.twitter.com/VU0Zfiw00h
