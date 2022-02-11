Search

11 Feb 2022

Treaty United face latest pre-season friendly ahead of big kick-off

Sean Guerins netted one of Treaty United's two goals in their Munster Senior Cup quarter-final win over Waterford FC

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

11 Feb 2022 9:30 AM

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

TREATY United continue their preparations for the start of the 2022 SSE Airtricity League First Division season with their latest pre-season friendly this Friday night.

Tommy Barrett's Treaty United side are set to take on Killarney Celtic at Celtic Park on Friday night at 7 .30pm.

Treaty kick-off their SSE Airtricity League First Division season away to Wexford FC a week later on Friday, February 18 at Ferrycarrig Park.

Goals in each half from Dean George and Sean Guerins helped Treaty United reach the semi-finals of this season's Munster Senior Cup thanks to a 2-0 victory over First Division rivals Waterford FC at UL North Campus on Tuesday of last week.

Treaty United face the winners of the Cork City vs Riverstown/Midleton quarter-final tie in the semi-finals. Ahead of the start of the League of Ireland season, Treaty United have also played Finn Harps and Shamrock Rovers in fixtures.

The First Division regular season will include a 32-game calendar that will conclude on Friday, October 21 before the promotion/relegation play-offs.

Treaty United's first home league fixture will be against the Martin Russell-managed Athlone Town side at the Markets Field on Friday, February 25, before Tommy Barrett's charges travel to St Colman's Park to take on Cobh Ramblers in their third fixture on Friday, March 4.

