Betting Column: 'Royale' can reign in Newbury's Denman Chase

DUAL King George VI Chase winner Clan Des Obeaux looks set to face a fascinating clash with Royale Pagaille in Saturday's big Grade 2 Denman Chase at Newbury.

Second when attempting to win the Christmas highlight for a third time on St Stephen's Day at Kempton Park, Paul Nicholls will be banking on Clan Des Obeaux to pull him out of a rare lull in form.

A winner of this contest back in 2019, Clan Des Obeaux was only beaten a neck by stablemate Secret Investor last season, so he will look to go one better. 'Clan' tops the betting market at 8/11 with Royale Pagaille next best in the list at 2/1.

Along with the big three in the Deman are Imperial Aura, Eldorado Allen and De Rasher Counter. Saturday's race serves as one of the principal trials for the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March. Four horses have won both events in the same year – Kauto Star (2007), Denman (2008), Coneygree (2015) and Native River (2018).

The field will jump 18 fences in all over the 2m 7f contest.

Meanwhile, Altior and Native River, two of the most popular jumpers of recent seasons, are to make special guest appearances at Newbury Racecourse on Betfair Super Saturday this weekend.

Betting Advice

Royale Pagaille to win Denman Chase, Saturday, Newbury, 2/1, 2.25pm