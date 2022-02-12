Search

12 Feb 2022

Betting Column: 'Royale' can reign in Newbury's Denman Chase

Betting Column: 'Royale' can reign in Newbury's Denman Chase

Jockey Sam Thomas celebrates after winning the totesport Cheltenham Gold Cup aboard Denman in 2008

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

12 Feb 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

DUAL King George VI Chase winner Clan Des Obeaux looks set to face a fascinating clash with Royale Pagaille in Saturday's big Grade 2 Denman Chase at Newbury.

Second when attempting to win the Christmas highlight for a third time on St Stephen's Day at Kempton Park, Paul Nicholls will be banking on Clan Des Obeaux to pull him out of a rare lull in form.

A winner of this contest back in 2019, Clan Des Obeaux was only beaten a neck by stablemate Secret Investor last season, so he will look to go one better. 'Clan' tops the betting market at 8/11 with Royale Pagaille next best in the list at 2/1.

Along with the big three in the Deman are Imperial Aura, Eldorado Allen and De Rasher Counter. Saturday's race serves as one of the principal trials for the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March. Four horses have won both events in the same year – Kauto Star (2007), Denman (2008), Coneygree (2015) and Native River (2018).

The field will jump 18 fences in all over the 2m 7f contest.

Meanwhile, Altior and Native River, two of the most popular jumpers of recent seasons, are to make special guest appearances at Newbury Racecourse on Betfair Super Saturday this weekend.

Betting Advice
Royale Pagaille to win Denman Chase, Saturday, Newbury, 2/1, 2.25pm

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media