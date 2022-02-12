Betting Column: 'Royale' can reign in Newbury's Denman Chase

Jockey Sam Thomas celebrates after winning the totesport Cheltenham Gold Cup aboard Denman in 2008
DUAL King George VI Chase winner Clan Des Obeaux looks set to face a fascinating clash with Royale Pagaille in Saturday's big Grade 2 Denman Chase at Newbury.
Second when attempting to win the Christmas highlight for a third time on St Stephen's Day at Kempton Park, Paul Nicholls will be banking on Clan Des Obeaux to pull him out of a rare lull in form.
A winner of this contest back in 2019, Clan Des Obeaux was only beaten a neck by stablemate Secret Investor last season, so he will look to go one better. 'Clan' tops the betting market at 8/11 with Royale Pagaille next best in the list at 2/1.
Along with the big three in the Deman are Imperial Aura, Eldorado Allen and De Rasher Counter. Saturday's race serves as one of the principal trials for the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March. Four horses have won both events in the same year – Kauto Star (2007), Denman (2008), Coneygree (2015) and Native River (2018).
The field will jump 18 fences in all over the 2m 7f contest.
Meanwhile, Altior and Native River, two of the most popular jumpers of recent seasons, are to make special guest appearances at Newbury Racecourse on Betfair Super Saturday this weekend.
Betting Advice
Royale Pagaille to win Denman Chase, Saturday, Newbury, 2/1, 2.25pm
Charlotte Azzopardi and Petra Hayes of Cook Medical presenting Una Burns of Novas, Limerick with a cheque for more than €23,000 | PICTURE: Alan Place
Housing Minister Darragh O' Brien is urging the Limerick public to voice their concerns on local water quality.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.