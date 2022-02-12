Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

Munster Indoor T & F

THE Athletics Calendar appears to be returning to normality as Nenagh staged the first Munster Indoor Championships since 2020.

There was several good performances from Limerick athletes. Well done to all.

Junior

Emerald’s Leagh Moloney was 4th in her 60mh heat in 9.72 secs. Victoria Amiadamen (Dooneen) won her 400m heat in 59.71 while Samuel Logan (Limerick AC) was 6th in the 800m in 2:25.18.

U23

County Cross Country Champion Sophie Moroney (Emerald) was 1st in the 1500m in 5:10.99.

Senior

Mark Carmody Carmody (An Brú) added the Indoor 800m title to his outdoor 800m crown as he stormed to 800m victory in 1:55.76, almost 3 seconds clear of his nearest rival.

Nathan Sheehy Cremin (Emerald) was an impressive winner of the 1500m by almost 2 seconds in 4:20.88. Rex Nyamakazi (Limerick AC) was 4th in the 60m in 7.18 secs. Sarah Butler (Dooneen) has transitioned to Senior ranks taking Bronze in the Women’s 800m in 2:28.15.

Sophie Meredith (St. Mary’s AC) took both Senior (5.85m for a dominant victory) and U23 (5.75m) Long Jump titles. Eimear Galvin (St.Mary’s) won her 200m heat in 26.75 secs.

Victoria Amiadamen (Dooneen) was 2nd in her 200m heat (26.88 secs). Leagh Maloney running as an U17 Guest in her Senior heat was 3rd in 27.99.

Masters

There was a superb performance from the Limerick AC duo of Derek Kiely (4:39.43) and Keith Daly (4:33.82) blitzing the opposition to take 1-2 overall in the 1500m.

Dooneen’s Shane O’Sullivan took Gold in both the M40 400 (55.60) and later the 800m in (2:06.8). Clubmate Tim Ryan added another Medal to his already large Masters collection Taking Gold in the M55 400m in 1:04.90.

Limerick AC coach PJ O’Rourke was 2nd in M35-M45 Long Jump clearing 4.28m. John Higgins (Dooneen) took Bronze in the M50 60m (9.69) and was 4th over 200m in 31.97. Olga Nedveda (also Dooneen) took Gold in the W35 Shot Putt in 11.58m.

U14-U16

Taking place on Saturday Dooneen’s Emer Purtill took Gold in the U14 Shot Putt in 12:48. Also at U14 Ella Grace Osborne (Dooneen) was 6th in the 800m Final in 2:36.51 with Aimee Whelan (Limerick AC) 7th (2:37.03) and Sophia Meaney (Dooneen) 9th in 2:38.91. In the boys competition An Brú’s Eoghan Murnane was 13th in the 800m in 2:32.52

At U15 Dooneen’s Maeve Purtill took Gold in the Long Jump in 5.18 (from Leevale’s Caoimhe Daly on 5:09) with clubmate Éanna Iseult Ní Huigin narrowly failing to join her on the podium coming 4th in 4.72. Purtill also took Silver in a close Shot Putt competition (9.57m) with the event won in 9.63m. In a large 800m field Sarah O’Halloran (Limerick AC) was 7th in 2:45.77 with clubmate Rosie Hickey 10th in 2:52.75.

In the Boys section Tadhg Purcell (Limerick AC) took Silver in the 800m in 2:15:09. Luke Calitz (Limerick AC) was 4th in the 200m final (25.96) after winning his heat. Robert Joy O’Regan (Sun Hill Harriers) was 5th in the Shot Putt in 9.64.

At U16 Vivian Amaeze (Dooneen) was 4th in the 200m final (27.28), Orla O’Shaughnessy (Dooneen) (27.35) and Aoife Grimes (Limerick AC) (27.84) won their 200m heats but still did not qualify for the final. Olly O’Brien (Limerick AC) in 28:00 was 4th in his 200m heat.



‘John Treacy’ Dungarvan 10

There was another strong performance from Bilboa’s John Kinsella who was 9th in 52:28. Owen Ryan (Limerick AC) went under 60 minutes for first time, ‘home’ in 59:31.

Other times included Shane Ryan (1:01.46), Mike Griffin (1:06:02), Kate Twohig (1:12:53) and Marcella McGrath (1:15:09) all Dooneen.

Fixtures

The ‘All Real’ Sponsored Adare 10K takes place on the 27th February with the Milford Hospice 10K the following weekend on the 7th March.