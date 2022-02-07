Search

08 Feb 2022

Ireland squad issues injury update as Keith Earls ruled out of French trip

Keith Earls scores Ireland's opening try in their impressive Six Nations success over England at the Aviva Stadium last season

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

07 Feb 2022 2:23 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE Ireland squad reassembled on Sunday evening in Carton House. 

The IRFU report no injury concerns emerging from Saturday’s impressive round 1 win over Wales at the Aviva Stadium.

Keith Earls will continue his hamstring rehab in Munster over the coming weeks and his progress will be assessed as the Championship progresses.

Rob Herring is unavailable for selection this weekend with a calf issue and Dave Heffernan has joined the squad

Ulster trio Michael Lowry, Robert Baloucoune and Nick Timoney have re-joined the squad having featured for Ulster against Connacht in the URC on Friday evening.

Saturday's game at the Stade de France will be broadcast live on VIRGIN (ROI) and ITV (NI) and RTE Radio.

Ireland Squad Round 2 Guinness Six Nations Championships

Backs (16)
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 34 caps
Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 2 caps
Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 28 caps
Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 10 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 4 caps
Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 28 caps
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 13 caps
Mack Hansen (Connacht) 1 cap
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 53 caps
James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 17 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps
Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 93 caps
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 38 caps
Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 102 caps CAPTAIN

Forwards (20)
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 7 caps
Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 19 caps
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 26 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 23 caps
Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 13 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 53 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 113 caps
Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 6 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 65 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 17 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 45 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 80 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 2 caps
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 41 caps
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 41 caps
Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 3 caps
Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps
Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 3 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 36 caps

