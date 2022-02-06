Limerick Junior Soccer Round Up: Things getting tight at top of Premier League

Premier League (Top Six)

Pike Rvs 0

Ballynanty Rvs 1

Premier League leaders, Pike Rovers suffered their first defeat of the season on Sunday morning when a determined Ballynanty Rvs XI took all three points in a 1-0 win.

Adrian Power’s first half strike was enough to win the tie but it took some sterling defence throughout particularly as the game drew to a close.

The result coupled with Fairview’s win on Saturday means Pike and Fairview are now locked together at the top of the table.

Many people had written off Balla’s chances in the league but after the weekend’s results they are just four points behind the top two.

A lacklustre performance in their midweek Tuohy Cup win over Prospect gave no indication that they could pull this type of performance out of the bag, but Thomas Byrnes dictating things in the middle of the park, they were a different proposition.

Balla started brightest and had a couple of half chances before they broke the deadlock. Jake Dillon played an inviting ball across the face of goal and Adrian Power arrived on cue to fire past Tommy Holland into the far corner. Evan Patterson had a great chance to level things near half time but fired wide of the mark.

Pike upped the tempo on the restart but still found the Balla rearguard in a mean mood. Steven McGann forced a good save from Jamie Stewart and Pat Mullins headed inches wide from a corner kick while substitute Aaron Murphy was denied twice by Stewart as the pressure built but Balla were not to be denied and held on for a memorable win.



Pike Rovers: Tommy Holland; Wayne O'Donovan; Danny O'Neill; Adam Lipper; Pat Mullins; Brendan O'Dwyer; Steve McGann; Evan Patterson; Colm Walsh O'Loughlin; Colin Daly; Conor Layng. Subs: Aaron Murphy; Darragh Carroll; Paddy O'Malley; Kyle Duhig; Cian Collins

Ballynanty Rovers: Jamie Stewart; Darragh Hughes; Seamus Moloney; Dermot Fitzgerald; Adam Costello; Eddie Byrnes; Aidan Hurley; Thomas Byrnes; Adrian Power; Conor Ellis; Jake Dillon. Subs: Liam Brock

Fairview Rgs 6

Nenagh AFC 2

Fairview joined Pike Rvs at the top of the table when they hit Nenagh for six at the Fairgreen on Saturday evening.

The scoreline suggests an easier game that the reality as the Tipperary side put up a stern challenge for most of the game, a couple of late goals putting a gloss on the result.

Ironically, it was another Tipperary man who was tormentor in chief to the visitors as Russell Quirke scored a superb hat trick.

His opener after good work by Josh Considine and Shane Duggan. However, Nenagh’s top scorer, Matt Spain had the sides level minutes later.

Quirke turned provider when he played the ball across goal for Duggan to give Fairview a 2-1 half time lead. After the break Quirke scored a beauty firing into the top corner but again Nenagh hit back when Matt O’Gorman scored from an acute angle.

However, up stepped that man again when Quirke completed his hat trick to make it 4-2. With just minutes remaining substitute AJ Moloney fired in number five and with time virtually up James Fitzgerald completed the scoring.



Fairview Rgs: Aaron Savage; Scott Kirwin; Josh Considine; Declan Cahill; Mark Slattery; Shane Duggan; Steven Bradley; AJ O'Connor; Russell Quirke; Martin Deady; Eoin Duff., Subs: James Fitzgerald; AJ Moloney; Paul Danaher

Nenagh AFC: Harry Fleming; Colm Hayden; Saeed Ryan; Eamon White; Mark McKenna; Kieran Barr; Ryan Gilmartin; Dylan Cody; Adam Ryan; Matt O'Gorman; Matt Spain. Subs: Tom Heffernan; Nathan Kelly; Diarmuid Fitzpatrick



Regional Utd 1

Aisling Annacotty 1

Aisling will be kicking themselves after dropping two points at Regional Utd.

Results elsewhere meant an Aisling win would have thrown them right back into the mix.

However, having led through a Shane Clarke penalty kick, the visitors conceded a late late equaliser when Kieran O’Connell headed home.

It was a good performance by United who were reeling at the loss of a number of key players who opted for League of Ireland action.



Regional Utd: Peter Healy; Samuel Ogundare; Sean Madigan; David Cowpar; Graham Burke; Ross Fitzgerald; Dave Lyons; Ewan O'Brien; Willie Griffin; Kieran O'Connell; Eoghan Burke. Subs: Sid Bourke; John McDonagh; Pat McDonagh; Ruairi Casserly

Aisling Annacotty: John Mulready; Richkov Boevi; Blake Curran; Eoin Murphy; Tom Clarke; Shane Donegan; Tony Whitehead; Liam Quinn; Shane Stack; Shane Clarke; Alan Murphy. Subs: Adam Foley; David O'Mahoney



Premier League (Bottom 6)

Kilmallock 0

Janesboro 1

In the bottom six, Janesboro moved trop of the pile with a good win in Kilmallock.

One of the most consistent ‘Boro players this season is Conor Madden and it was his goal that decided the tie.

With a trophy up for grabs for the leading team of the bottom six, Boro will be determined to hold onto top spot.

Kilmallock; Deckie Hayes, Jack Barry, Benni Burke, Richie Carey, Paul Moloney, Jason Heffernan, Paul Doona, Mark Hayes, Kyle Tierney, Killian Hayes, Tommy Heffernan, Sub: George Crossfield

Janesboro: Vincent Browne; Jack Fitzgerald; Adam O'Regan; Conor Madigan; Sean O'Dwyer; Aaron Grant; Christy O'Neill; Conor Madden; Aaron Fitzgerald; Kieran Long; Morgan Clancy. Subs: Ross Mitchell; Aaron Quinlivan; Dean Glasheen



Geraldines 1

Mungret Reg 4

Geraldines predicament is not good following a 4-1 defeat at home to Mungret.

Ousman Darboe gave Dines the lead which they held until 12 minutes from time when a goal from Pa Aherne levelled the tie.

Eoghan Ryan put Mungret ahead minutes later and Aherne and Cian McNicholas tacked on further late scores.

Geraldines: Pat Reardon; Andrew Kennedy; Conor McNamara; Bobby Tier; Thomas O'Grady; Ousman Darboe; David Crowe; Will O'Neill; Zac Mursal; Trevor Daly; Pat Barry. Subs: Rob Lowe; Cillian Finn; Stephen Cropper

Mungret Reg: James Roche; Craig Prendergast; Gary Kelly; Conor Myers; Aaron Long; Colm Barrett; Mark Patterson; Kian Barry; Pat Aherne; Evan Barrett; Cian McNicholas. Subs: Sean Ezkennagha; Jack Moroney; Eoghan Ryan



Tuohy Cup

Ballynanty Rovers 1

Prospect Priory 0

Ballynanty Rvs qualified for the semi finals of the Tuohy Cup following a 1-0 win over Prospect on Thursday evening.

Jackman Park was resplendent showing off it’s new floodlights which make a huge difference to the viewer.

An early goal from Eddie Byrnes following a half-cleared corner kick proved the difference between the sides.

The winners were guilty of squandering a number of chances but Prospect also had chances in a gutsy performance.

Ballynanty Rvs will play Aisling Annacotty next week for a place in the final. Fairview Rgs take on Pike Rvs in the other semi final.



Ballynanty Rovers: Jamie Stewart; Seamus Moloney; Liam Byrnes; Adam Costello; Darragh Hughes; Eddie Byrnes; Thomas Byrnes; Jake Dillon; Adrian Power; John Connery; Conor Ellis. Subs: David Donnan; Aidan Hurley; Eddie Radcliffe

Prospect Priory: Wayne Mullally; Ian Clancy; Jack Cross; Wayne Colbert; Glen Kelly; Ian Maher; Adrian Healy; Dylan Kelly Higgins; Kyle Mannion; Tyrique Leamy; Pat Whelan. Subs: Trevor Hogan; Robbie Kelleher

Roundup

In the Lawson Cup there were three games on offer with most attention on the Carew Park.

Switching the game from Moyross to Carew Park had no effect of Frank Hogan’s men as they chalked up a memorable 2-1 win to advance.

Mark McGrath scored for the home side but goals from Aaron Power and Colm O'Mahoney won the day.

Goals from Dan Egan, Sean O'Brien and Brian O'Sullivan saw Newport past Brazuca while Summerville beat Division 1A leaders Granville Rgs 4-1 after extra time.

Karl Turner scored for Granville while James Cleary, Ryan Keane (2) and Marcus Kiely accounted for Rover’s goals.

In Division 1A Hyde led Star Rvs 1-0 when the Referee called a halt to proceedings over something that was said. Knockainey closed the Gap on the leaders with a 6-1 win over Southend.

Nick Hayes scored four times. James Hayes and Dara Cunningham made up the winning tally.

In the Open Cup Hyde Rgs B beat Newtown 5-3 thanks to scores from Ger Nash, Craig Casey, Michael Bromell, Cathal Callanan and Ben Hickey. Dean Ryan and Stuart Hoare replied for the Castletroy boys.

Mike Leahy was on target for Herbertstown A but they fell 3-1 to Caherconlish with scores from Hugh McGuire, Aaron Power and Dave Corbett.

Kevin Laffan and Dylan Murphy scored for Croom but they fell to a crack Aisling D team with goals from Jason Lipper (2), Gavin Byrnes and Manni Ajoung.

Dromore Celtic edged out Lisnagry B thanks to goals from Lee Madigan (2) and Keith Fitzgerald while a hat trick from Igor Gurjanov helped Nenagh B to see off Knockainey.

Mungret D’s good form continued when they posted a 4-3 win over Athlunkard C. Danny Galvin (2), Barry Danaher and Brian Aherne scored the winning goals.

A very strong Ballynanty Rvs B hit Herbertstown B for five courtesy of Dean O'Brien, Dessie Fitzgerald, Grant Murphy, Derek Daly and Barry Quinn while Newtown beat Northside 4-2.

Goalscorers were Shane O'Brien (2), Sean Carroll and Graham Power.

In Youth Division 1 leaders Aisling Annacotty A beat Pike Rvs 3-0 thanks to Raid Mours, Brian McEvoy and Ryan Benni.

While Fairview hit Regional Utd for seven through Marcus Hogan 4, Cian Specht, Jamie Hannon and Sean Whelan.