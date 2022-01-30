Lawson Cup centre stage in Sunday's Limerick District League action

Lawson Cup:

Ballynanty Rvs 2 Janesboro 0

Lawson Cup specialists Ballynanty Rvs made hard work of their battle with Janesboro before emerging victorious by 2-0 at LIT.

Despite having the bilk of possession, Balla’s much vaunted front runners were having no luck against a hard working and determined ‘Boro back line who time and again threw their bodies on the line to keep out the home side.

In the end it was one of their defenders who showed the composure to make the breakthrough when Jake Dillon scored a spectacular solo goal midway through the second half.

A second goal later from a deflected Conor Ellis goal gave the home side some breathing room to see the game out.

Such was the dominance of the Boro rearguard, keeper Vincent Browne hardly made a save of note in the opening half although he was needed to turn an Aidan Hurley volley over the top.

Balla upped the tempo after the break but with Conor Madden and Conor Madigan excelling for ‘Boro, the visitor’s goal remained intact.

However, with nerves starting to creep in on the home side, Jake Dillon gathered the ball at centre back and carried the ball into the Janesboro half, gliding past tackle after tackle, before cutting inside the chasing defenders to fire low past Vincent Browne for a superb goal.

The relief was palpable for Balla and was eased further shortly after when Conor Ellis’ free kick took a wicked deflection off the wall to wrong foot Browne and nestle in the net.

The home side will be happy with the result and in a defence that was rarely threatened.

Adrian Power and Eddie Byrnes were also positives for the Blues.

Fairview Rgs 4 Coonagh Utd 1

Fairview Rgs continued their good run of form when they accounted for Coonagh Utd at the Fairgreen on Saturday evening to progress in the Lawson Cup.

The visitors gave a very good account of themselves making it a closer game than the scoreline suggests.

The home side led the way by a single goal at the break courtesy of Conor Coughlan.

The same player doubled the lead after the break and the introduction of the lively Eoin Duff paid dividends when the striker tacked on another couple of goals to put the home side four goals in front while Brion Moriarty’s late goal was scant consolation for Coonagh.



Geraldines 1 Kilfrush 2

Kilfrush posted the shock of the round when Kilfrush toppled Premier side Geraldines on 2-1 scoreline. Anyone who has been in a struggling position in the Premier before will know of the potential for a shock when drawn against the lower league opposition.

With confidence at a low ebb, Dines conceded after nine minutes when Kevin Meade netted.

To their credit Geraldines fought back and when Pa Barry was fouled in the area, Bobby Tier converted the spot kick.

However, before half time Meade scored again to restore Kilfrush’s lead.

‘Dines had plenty of possession in the second half but with a solid back line, keeper O’Keeffe was well protected throughout as Kilfrush advanced.



Pike Rovers1 Regional Utd 0 (aet)

Following a heavy defeat to the same opposition last weekend, after being reduced to ten men early on, Regional were determined to put up a better showing.

That they did as took their rivals to extra time after a scoreless opening 90 minutes.

A strong win hampered both side’s creativity although both, Pike keeper Tommy Holland and Regional netminder Peter Healy were called upon to make a few smart stops.

Reginal looked like they might snatch it by Holland made a fine block to deny Jack Arra.

The winning goal, scored early in extra time came following a determined run by Conor Layng when he put a teasing ball across the six-yard line where Aaron Murphy, not for the first time, arrived on cue to apply the finish.





Knockainey 0 Kilmallock 2

Following their first league win of the season last week, Kilmallock followed up with a hard earned 2-0 win at neighbours Knockainey to advance in the Lawson Cup.

Tommy Heffernan and Killian Hayes with the crucial goals.





Prospect Priory 3 Newtown 2

Prospect Priory had to fight tooth and nail to see off a very good Newtown Rovers side.

Despite the gap in League standings, Newtown matched their premier opponents for most of the game.

Things looked to be going to plan when a long-range effort by Dylan Kelly Higgins on 15 minutes flew to the back of the net.

However, Newtown remained unflustered and equalised after the break through Colm O’Brien. Within minutes the visitors scored again courtesy of Alan O’Dwyer to take the lead.

Prospect were rattled but got a lucky break when Newtown conceded an own goal to tie up the game.

The introduction of Robbie Kelleher proved a masterstroke as the former international striker popped up with the winning goal to put Prospect through.



Ballylanders 2 Mungret Reg 4 (aet)

Goals from Eon and Eamon O’Mahoney had Ballylanders well positioned for a major shock, but goals from Pat Aherne and Aaron Long sent the game to extra time where the Premier side prevailed.

Extra time goals from Kian Barry and a second from Aherne ensured passage to the next round for Richie Burke’s men.



Aisling Annacotty 4 Corbally Utd 1

Aisling bounced back well from last weekend’s league disappointment to beat Corbally I the Lawson Cup.

Thomas Clarke put Aisling ahead and Blake Curran tacked on a second.

Further scores from Shane Clarke and Shane Tracey made up the tally while

Alan Doherty scored for Corbally.



Nenagh AFC 2 Cappamore 1

Another Premier side who did not things all their own way were Nenagh who pipped Cappamore by the odd goal in three.

Ryan Gilmartin makes a welcome return to the side and marked it with a goal. Top scorer Matt Spain was also on the mark for the winners.



