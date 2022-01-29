Search

29 Jan 2022

WATCH: Limerick businessman JP McManus celebrates racing milestone

Limerick racehorse owner JP McManus records milestone 4000th winner

Limerick businessman and racehorse owner JP McManus

LIMERICK businessman JP McManus celebrated a milestone 4000th winner as a racehorse owner at Cheltenham Racecourse on Saturday.

Chantry House booked his Gold Cup ticket as he returned to winning ways in McManus' famed green and gold hoop colours with a hard-earned success in the Paddy Power Cotswold Chase at Prestbury Park.

After being pulled in the King George when sent off favourite at Kempton Park on Boxing Day, the Nicky Henderson-trained gelding had a point to prove as he lined up under Nico de Boinville for the five-runner affair.

The eight-year-old started as the 5-6 market leader but travelled only moderately at times, inching into the lead as his rivals tired before staying on in determined fashion for a two-and-a-half-length victory.

Winner trainer Henderson said: “Well I think that’s wonderful, nothing gives me more pleasure than doing that and it’s lovely that it’s at Cheltenham.

“It’s here in a proper race at Cheltenham. Well done JP, he’s been an amazing friend and supporter and nothing gives me more pleasure, I can assure you.

“Well done boss!”

