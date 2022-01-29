WATCH: Limerick businessman JP McManus celebrates racing milestone

Limerick businessman and racehorse owner JP McManus
LIMERICK businessman JP McManus celebrated a milestone 4000th winner as a racehorse owner at Cheltenham Racecourse on Saturday.
Chantry House booked his Gold Cup ticket as he returned to winning ways in McManus' famed green and gold hoop colours with a hard-earned success in the Paddy Power Cotswold Chase at Prestbury Park.
After being pulled in the King George when sent off favourite at Kempton Park on Boxing Day, the Nicky Henderson-trained gelding had a point to prove as he lined up under Nico de Boinville for the five-runner affair.
The eight-year-old started as the 5-6 market leader but travelled only moderately at times, inching into the lead as his rivals tired before staying on in determined fashion for a two-and-a-half-length victory.
Winner trainer Henderson said: “Well I think that’s wonderful, nothing gives me more pleasure than doing that and it’s lovely that it’s at Cheltenham.
“It’s here in a proper race at Cheltenham. Well done JP, he’s been an amazing friend and supporter and nothing gives me more pleasure, I can assure you.
“Well done boss!”
Different headgear for Chantry House next time?— Racing TV (@RacingTV) January 29, 2022
Nicky Henderson gives his views plus reflects on giving JP McManus his 4,000th winner. @CheltenhamRaces
Catch all today's interviews here ➡ https://t.co/6jlFSyFJSu pic.twitter.com/EJ0re3b69G
University of Limerick's new Immersive Software Engineering (ISE) course has joined forces with Galway based Rent the Runway.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.