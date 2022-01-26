Árdscoil Rís edge past Glenstal Abbey in Munster Schools Junior Cup

ÁRDSCOIL Rís edged past Limerick rivals Glenstal Abbey 22-14 at UL this Wednesday to progress to the next stage of the Munster Schools Junior Cup.

Ardscoil fought back from a slow start which saw them trail their Murroe opponents 0-7 at half-time to outscore Glenstal 22-7 in the second period when scoring three tries.

Glenstal got off to the ideal start when Sean McCormack crossed for a try which Oliver Springett converted for a 7-0 lead.

An Alex Fennell try early in the second half for Ardscoil brought them to within two points of their opponents at 5-7.

Glenstal then regained the initiative when a second try from McCormack, again converted by Springett, saw the County Limerick side into a 9-point lead at 14-5.

The see-saw nature of the scoring continued as Ardscoil hit back strongly and decisively with 17 unanswered points before full-time.

Firstly, number eight Kieran Schaibovich powered over with James Butler converting for 14-12. Then reliable goalkicker Butler got in on the try-scoring act, also adding the extras, as Ardscoil moved into a a 19-14 advantage.

Butler made the game safe when kicking his side two scores clear at 22-14 with a penalty goal.

Ardscoil's reward for this hard fought win is a second round meeting with Limerick rivals St Munchin's College.

ÁRDSCOIL RÍS: Frank Sheehan Williams, Harry Keogh, Leo Connolly, James Butler, Alexander Fennell, Daniel Collins, Aaron Kelly, Lloyd Costelloe, Matthew Collopy, Lochlann Brown, Matthew Browne, Darragh Leyden, Callum Byrne, Sean Horrigan, Kieran Shvaibovich. Replacements: David Salmon, Jibril Koura, Daniel O’Flaherty, Jack Murphy, Eoin Balfe, Fergus Bell, Jack Rafferty, Desmond Hassett, Paidi O’Gorman, Oisin O’Grady, Conor Smith.

GLENSTAL ABBEY: John Kerr, Shane Leahy, Michael Bennett, Scott Connolly, Edward Franklin, Oliver Springett, Teak Williams, Donncha O’Murthuile, Callum Hughes, Walid Muhtaseb, Edward Keena, Leopold Himmelreich, Sean McCormack, Ronan O’Donnell, Cillian O’Donovan. Replacements: Olivier Hillaire, Eric White, Alexander Courtney, Cormac Murphy, Oisin Rowan, Frederic Japy, Colum Hanley, Tommy McNamara, Fionn Stacl, Oskar O’ hAolain Lindbaek.