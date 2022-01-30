Limerick Athletics - Weekly news Round-Up

All-Ireland Indoor Combined Events

Taking place in the Athlone IT Arena, events were High Jump, Hurdles, Long Jump and Shot Putt and 800m.

Meabh Purtill (Dooneen AC) took under 15 gold. Orla O'Shaughnessy (also) Dooneen won U16 Silver while U14 Clubmate Emer Purtil was not in the medals but performed well winning the Shot Put and was 3rd in the Long jump.

National Indoor League

On Sunday also in Athlone a number of Limerick athletes competed as ‘Guests’.

Colum McCarthy (West Limerick) was 1st in the 800m in 2:06.90, Clubmate Declan Guina was 2nd in the 3000m in 9:11.71. Keith Daly (Limerick AC) was 9th in the 1500m in 4:26.95. Lauren O’Leary (Emerald) was 2nd in the 200m (25.83) and was 7th in 60m in 7.87.

Trail

Well done to Cora Fenton who represented Kilmallock AC in the IMRA Munster trail race in Corráin Hill near Fermoy.

Cora finished the almost five and a half mile race which had close to 100 feet of climbing in a time of 52 minutes.

Parkrun

Well done to all who took part in the 3 Limerick Parkruns with the UL event marking it’s 6th ‘birthday’.

Fixtures

The ‘All Real’ sponsored Adare 10K on the 27th February is now sold out.

Irish Life Health National Masters Indoor T&F Championships Sunday 30th January, Athlone. The Milford Hospice 10k takes place on the 13th March.

Limerick Senior Cross Country Champions (Women) 1967-2021

2021 Sophie Moroney (Emerald); 2020 Amy O’Donoghue (Emerald); 2019 Rosemary Ryan (Dooneen); 2018 Helen Meehan (Bilboa); 2017 Anne MacPhail (Dooneen); 2016 Rosemary Ryan (Dooneen); 2015 Tracey Johnson (Dooneen); 2014 Carolyn Hayes (West Limerick); 2013 Tracey Johnson (Dooneen); 2012 Rosemary Ryan (Bilboa); 2011 Rosemary Ryan (Bilboa); 2010 Mary Louise Ryan (Bilboa); 2009 Rosemary Ryan (Bilboa); 2008 Rosemary Ryan (Bilboa); 2007 Rosemary Ryan (Bilboa); 2006 – Unavailable; 2005 Anne MacPhail (Bilboa); 2004 Tracey Roche (Dooneen); 2003 Tracey Roche (Dooneen); 2002 Carol O’Regan (unattached); 2001 Tracey Roche (Dooneen); 2000 Rosemary Ryan (Bilboa); 1999 Carmel Mac Domhnaill (West Limerick); 1998 Fiona Collins (Limerick AC); 1997 Paula Corbett (West Limerick); 1996 Siobhán McCormack (Emerald); 1995 Siobhán McCormack (Emerald); 1994 Rosemary Ryan (Bilboa); 1993 Sarah O’Gorman (Limerick AC); 1992 Sheila Devanney (Limerick AC); 1991 Siobhán McCormack (Limerick AC); 1990 Siobhán McCormack (Limerick AC); 1989 Siobhán McCormack (Limerick AC); 1988 Edwina Foley (Limerick AC); 1987 Nuala Logan (Limerick AC); 1986 Nuala Logan (Burgerland-Limerick AC); 1985 Nuala Logan (Burgerland-Limerick AC); 1984 Patricia Logan (Limerick AC); 1983 Rose Bracken (Limerick AC); 1982 Cushla Murphy (Limerick AC); 1981 Rose Bracken (Limerick AC); 1980 Rose Bracken (Limerick AC); 1979 Mary O’Sullivan (Limerick AC); 1978 Mary O’Sullivan (Limerick AC); 1977 Mary O’Brien (Limerick AC); 1976 Catherine McMahon (Limerick AC); 1975 Kathleen McMahon (Limerick AC); 1974 Catherine McMahon (Limerick AC); 1973 Kay McMahon (Limerick AC); 1972 Rose Shanahan (Limerick AC); 1971 – result unavailable; 1970 Rose Shanahan (St. Patricks); 1969 Rose Shanahan (St. Patricks - aged 13); 1968 Barbara Doody (Feoghanagh-Castlemahon); 1967 Mary Cronin (Limerick AC)