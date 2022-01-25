Munster Rugby issue squad update ahead of URC clash with Zebre

Dave Kilcoyne, of Munster, in action against Henco Venter of Cell C Sharks during the URC fixture at Thomond Park this season
THE Munster squad gathered in the High Performance Centre in UL today, Tuesday, to commence preparations for the return to United Rugby Championship action this weekend.
Munster will travel to Parma to take on Zebre in Round 11 on Saturday at 5pm (6pm Italian).
Nine Munster players join Andy Farrell’s Ireland Six Nations squad this week, including Dave Kilcoyne (illness) and Keith Earls (muscle strain) who were late withdrawals from Sunday’s Champions Cup encounter against Wasps in Thomond Park.
Munster report no new injuries from the weekend’s action which included 19 players from across the senior and academy squads lining out in the Energia All-Ireland League.
Not available: Damian de Allende (abdomen), Jason Jenkins (abdomen), Niall Scannell (shoulder), Rowan Osborne (head), RG Snyman (knee).
