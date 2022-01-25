Limerick club and schools rugby fixtures - January 26 to February 3

This is a busy period for club and schools rugby fixtures
LIMERICK club and schools rugby fixtures for the period from Wednesday, January 26 to Thursday, February 3.
Wednesday, January 26
Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup: Bandon Grammar School v C.B.C., Musgrave Park, 2pm;
Crescent College Comp. v P.B.C., Thomond Park (back pitch);
Munster Schools Junior Cup: Ardscoil Rís v Glenstal Abbey, 4GUL, 12.30pm;
Kidney Cup: Castletroy College v Villiers School, Castletroy;
East Under 13 League: Clonmel Green, Clonmel Black, Clonmel, 7pm;
Schools Under 15 Friendly: Castletroy College v Glenstal Abbey School, Annacotty;
Villiers School v Ardscoil Rís, Convent Astro, 2pm;
Schools Under 14 Friendly: C.B.C. v Bandon Grammar School, Lansdowne, 12pm;
C.B.C. B v Bandon Grammar School B, Lansdowne, 12pm;
Glenstal Abbey School v Newport College, Glenstal;
Villiers School v Ardscoil Rís, Coonagh, 2pm;
Thursday, January 27
Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup: Ardscoil Rís v Rockwell College, Thomond Park (back pitch), 2pm;
Munster Schools Junior Cup: Bandon Grammar School v High School CBS, Musgrave Park, 1.30pm;
King Cup: Colaiste Ide agus Iosef v St. Joseph’s CBS (Nenagh), Abbeyfeale, 12.30pm;
Friday, January 28
South Junior 2 League: Highfield v U.C.C., Woodleigh Park, 7.30pm;
South Junior 3 League: Ballincollig v Dunmanway, Tanner Park, 7.30pm;
Fermoy v Cork Constitution, Fermoy, 7.30pm;
Kanturk v Old Christians, Rathcooney, 7.30pm;
Sunday's Well v Douglas, Castletreasure, 7.30pm;
Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup: St. Munchin's v Castletroy College, Thomond Park (back pitch), 2pm;
Club Under 16 Bowl Group 2: Shannon B v Bruff B, Coonagh,7.30pm;
Saturday, January 29
Energia All Ireland League Division 1A: Clontarf v U.C.C., Castle Avenue;
Cork Constitution v Ballynahinch, Temple Hill;
Lansdowne v Garryowen, Aviva Stadium;
Terenure College v U.C.D., Lakelands Park;
Young Munster v Dublin University, Tom Clifford Park;
Division 1B: Highfield v Banbridge, Woodleigh Park;
Malone v City of Armagh, Gibson Park;
Naas v Shannon, Forenaughts;
Navan v St. Mary's College, Balreask Old;
Old Wesley v Old Belvedere, Energia Park;
Division 2A: Cashel v Old Crescent, Spafield;
M.U. Barnhall v Dolphin, Parsonstown;
Nenagh Ormond v Ballymena, New Ormond Park;
Rainey Old Boys v Buccaneers, Hatrick Park;
U.L. Bohemian v Queens University, UL Arena;
Division 2B: Ballina v Dungannon, Heffernan Park;
Belfast Harlequins v Sligo, Deramore Park;
Blackrock College v Wanderers, Stradbrook;
Galway Corinthians v Malahide, Corinthian Park;
Greystones v Galwegians, Dr Hickey Park;
Division 2C: City of Derry v Midleton, Judge's Road;
Enniscorthy v Bangor, Alcast Park;
Omagh Academicals v Clonmel, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields;
Sunday's Well v Skerries, Musgrave Park;
Tullamore v Bruff, Spollanstown;
Women's Energia All Ireland Top Four: Railway Union v Old Belvedere, Willow Lodge, 5pm;
U.L. Bohemian v Blackrock College, UL Arena, 5pm;
Women's Energia All Ireland Conference: Ballincollig v Cooke, Tanner Park, 2pm;
Malone v Wicklow, Gibson Park, 5pm;
Suttonians v Galwegians, JJ Memorial Grounds, 5pm;
Energia All Ireland Junior Cup Final: Clogher Valley v Ballyclare, Kingspan Stadium, 5.30pm;
Gleeson League A: Ennis v Ardscoil Old Boys, Ennis;
Shannon v Garryowen, Coonagh;
St. Senan's v Kilrush, Jim Slattery Park;
Gleeson League B: Thomond v Old Crescent, Liam Fitzgerald Park;
Tralee v Presentation, Tralee;
Young Munster v Listowel, Tom Clifford Park;
Gleeson League C: Cashel v Clanwilliam, Cashel;
Fethard v Thurles, Fethard;
Kilfeacle v Carrick-on-Suir, Kilfeacle;
Donal Walsh Trophy: Highfield v U.L. Bohemian, Woodleigh Park, 2pm;
Shannon v Cork Constitution, Coonagh;
Young Munster v Garryowen, Corbally;
Club Under 18 Cup Group 1: Cobh Pirates v Young Munster, Cobh, 1pm;
Muskerry v Abbeyfeale, Ballyanly, 1pm;
Group 2: Sunday's Well v Old Crescent, Musgrave Park, 12pm;
Group 3: Highfield v Garryowen, Woodleigh Park, 12pm;
Kinsale v Killarney, Kinsale, 12.30pm;
Club Under 18 Plate Group 1: Castleisland-Killorglin v UL Bohemian, TBC, 12pm;
Cork Constitution v Mallow, Temple Hill, 12pm;
Group 2: Bantry Bay v Shannon, Bantry, 1pm;
Newcastle West v Kanturk, Newcastle West, 12pm;
Club Under 18 Bowl Group 1: Skibbereen v Dungarvan, Skibbereen, 2pm;
Group 2: Cashel-Thurles v Crosshaven, Cashel, 12pm;
Newport v Ballincollig, Newport, 12pm;
Club Under 16 Cup Group 1: Kinsale v Kilrush, Kinsale;
Group 2: Killarney v Bandon, Killarney, 12.30pm;
Midleton v Highfield, Towns Park, 12pm;
Group 3: Dolphin v Waterpark, Musgrave Park, 12pm;
Killorglin-Iveragh Eagles v Garryowen, Killorglin, 12pm;
Nenagh Ormond v Fermoy, Nenagh, 6pm;
Club Under 16 Plate Group 1: Ballincollig v Clonakilty Red, Tanner Park, 12pm;
Cashel v Mallow, Cashel, 12pm;
Group 2: Bantry Bay v Youghal, Bantry, 12pm;
Old Christians v Young Munster, Rathcooney, 1pm;
Thurles v Clonakilty Green, Thurles, 12pm;
Club Under 16 Bowl Group 1: Bandon B v Castleisland, Bandon, 12pm;
Mitchelstown v Crosshaven, Mitchelstown, 2pm;
St Mary's-Richmond-UL Bohemian v Dungarvan, tbc, 12pm;
Group 2: Clanwilliam-Galbally-Kilfeacle v St Senan's, Kilfeacle, 7pm;
Douglas-Muskerry v Waterford City, tbc, 12pm;
Group 3: Carrick-on-Suir v Skibbereen, Carrick-on-Suir, 12pm;
North Under 14 League: Thomond-Richmond v Charleville, Canal Bank, 7pm;
South Under 13 League Group 1: Bandon v Cork Constitution, Bandon, 12pm;
Kanturk v Kinsale, Kanturk, 12pm;
Muskerry v Old Christians, Ballyanly, 12pm;
Group 2: Clonakilty Green v Carrigaline, The Vale,12pm;
Clonakilty Red v Cobh Pirates, The Vale,12pm;
Dolphin v Fermoy, Musgrave Park, 12pm;
Highfield v Mallow, Woodleigh Park, 12pm;
Midleton v Skibbereen, Towns Park, 12pm;
Girls Under 18 League Final: Ballina-Killaloe v Clonakilty, Fermoy, 1pm;
Girls Under 16 Development Bowl Pool B: Kinsale v Bantry Bay, Kinsale, 12pm;
Girls Under 14 Conference 1: Clonakilty Red v Dunmanway-Bantry-Bay, The Vale, 12.30pm;
Conference 2: Kilrush v Nenagh Ormond, Kilrush, 10.30am;
Conference 4: Dolphin v Mallow-Mitchelstown, Musgrave Park, 3pm;
Girls Under 18 Friendly: Tralee v Carrick-Thurles, Tralee, 1.45pm;
Girls Under 16 Friendly: Bruff v Ballincollig, Kilballyowen Park, 12.30pm;
Tralee v Carrick-Thurles, Tralee, 12.30pm;
Sunday, January 30
Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Cup: Ballincollig v Old Crescent, Tanner Park, 2pm;
Bantry Bay v Castleisland, Bantry, 2pm;
Cashel v St. Mary's, Cashel, 2pm;
Charleville v Youghal, Charleville, 2pm;
Chorca Dhuibhne v Killorglin, Ballydavid, 2pm;
Clonmel v Cobh Pirates, Clonmel, 2pm;
Ennis v Dolphin, Ennis, 2pm;
Fermoy v Waterford City, Fermoy, 2pm;
Fethard v Dungarvan, Fethard, 2pm;
Killarney v Tralee, Killarney, 2pm;
Munster Junior League Section A: Bandon v Richmond, Bandon;
Muskerry v Kilfeacle, Ballyanly;
Old Christians v Newcastle West, Rathcooney;
Waterpark v Thomond, Ballinakill;
Section B: Abbeyfeale v Crosshaven, Abbeyfeale;
Clanwilliam v Skibbereen, Clanwilliam Park;
Galbally v Mallow, Galbally;
St. Senan's v Clonakilty, Jim Slattery Park;
Senior Club League North: Garryowen v Nenagh Ormond, Dooradoyle;
Women's Division 1 League: Kerry v Shannon-LIT, Tralee;
Womens Division 2 League: U.L. Bohemian v Bantry Bay, Annacotty, 1pm;
Women's Divisional Cup: Ballincollig v Tipperary, Tanner Park, 1pm;
Club Under 18 Cup Group 1: Ennis v Clonmel, Ennis, 1pm;
Group 2: Clonakilty v Midleton, The Vale, 12.30pm;
Nenagh Ormond v Bandon, Nenagh, 12.30pm;
Group 3: Waterpark v Bruff, Ballinakill, 12.30pm;
Club Under 18 Plate Group 1: Fermoy v Chorca Dhuibhne, Fermoy, 1pm;
Group 2: St Senan's v Carrigaline-Dolphin, Jim Slattery Park, 1pm;
Club Under 18 Bowl Group 1: Listowel-Tralee v Clanwilliam, Tralee, 12.30pm;
UL Bohemian v Old Christians, Annacotty, 12pm;
Club Under 16 Cup Group 1: Cobh Pirates v Chorca Dhuibhne, Cobh, 2pm;
Ennis v Kanturk, Ennis, 2pm;
Group 2: Clonmel v Bruff, Clonmel, 12pm;
Club Under 16 Plate Group 1: Tralee v Shannon, Tralee, 12.45pm;
East Under 14 Cup: Kilfeacle v Fethard, Kilfeacle, 11am;
Thurles v Carrick-on-Suir, Thurles, 11am;
East Under 13 League: Clonmel Green v Cashel, Clonmel, 11am;
Waterford City v Clanwilliam, Waterford, 11am;
North Under 15 Conference: Ennis v Charleville-Newcastle West, Ennis, 11.30am;
Nenagh Ormond v Shannon Blue, Nenagh, 11.30am;
North Under 14 League Section 1: Bruff v St. Senan's, Kilballyowen Park, 11.30am;
Shannon v Scariff-St. Mary's, Coonagh, 11.30am;
Section 2: Kilrush v Old Crescent, Kilrush, 11.30am;
North Under 13 League Section 1: Ballina-Killaloe v Nenagh Ormond, Clairsford, 11.30am;
Thomond-Richmond v Young Munster, Garryowen Green, 11am;
Section 2: Bruff v Old Crescent, Kilballyowen Park, 11.30am;
Newcastle West v U.L. Bohemian, Newcastle West, 11.30am;
Scariff-St. Mary's v Kilrush, tbc, 11.30am;
Monday, January 31
Senior Club League North: Shannon v U.L. Bohemian, 4GUL, 7.30pm;
Tuesday, February 1
Junior Friendly: Cork Constitution v U.C.C., Temple Hill;
Mungret Shield: High School CBS v Colaiste Phobail Bheanntraí, MTU Cork, 12.30pm;
Under 14 Friendly: High School CBS v Colaiste Phobail Bheanntraí, MTU Cork, 12.30pm;
Wednesday, February 2
Schools Junior Cup: C.B.C. v Crescent College Comp., Musgrave Park, 2.15pm;
Rockwell College v Bandon Grammar School / High School CBS, Musgrave Park, 12pm;
St. Munchin's v Ardscoil Rís / Glenstal Abbey, Thomond Park (back pitch), 2pm;
Thursday, February 3
Schools Junior Cup: P.B.C. v Castletroy College, Musgrave Park, 1pm;
Cleary Cup Group A: High School CBS v Cashel C.C., Clonmel, 1.30pm;
Group B: Abbey CBS v Villiers School, Collegelands, 12.30pm;
