Ballingarry AFC teenager on target for Rep of Ireland U16 side against Portugal

Katie Lawlee, Nicole Nix and Amy Madden pictured after the Rep of Ireland U16 Women's side's game with Portugal Pic: Treaty United Twitter
KATIE Lawlee, of Ballingarry AFC, was on target for the Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-16s side in a friendly international with Portugal in Beja, Portugal on Monday.
After Portugal took a first half lead, talented Limerick teenager Lawlee brought the Rep of Ireland U16 side level on 64 minutes. A cross from Lia O'Leary was hooked into the air by Luana Rafael and Lawlee reacted quickest to force the ball over the line inside a crowded six-yard box.
However, a brace of goals from substitute Alice Reto helped Portugal Women's Under-16s overcome Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-16s 3-1 in their friendly meeting.
Sporting all-rounder Lawlee, a student at Hazelwood College in Dromcollogher, was a member of the Hazelwood side which won the Munster Junior C camogie championship earlier this month. Lawlee was introduced as a half-time substitute in the game and scored four points of her side's total.
The Republic of Ireland U16 squad which played Portugal also featured two Treaty United players, goalkeeper Nicole Nix and defender Amy Madden, who won her first cap at this level in the fixture.
The teams will meet again on Wednesday afternoon.
Republic of Ireland: Katie Keane; Skye Corcoran (Aoife Turner 46), Anna Cantwell, Heidi Macken (Jill Giles 83), Alice Lille; Elle Dolan (Jessica Fitzgerald 62), Aoife Kelly (Orlaith Doherty 78); Katie Lawlee (Amy Madden 78), Jodie Loughrey, Lia O'Leary (Jodie Griffin 83); Joy Ralph (Grace Flanagan 46).
Portugal: Carolina Alves; Erica Cancelinha, Luana Rafael (Inés Meninas 85), Maria Chaves (Matilde Nave 62), Ana Filipa Riberio (Carolina Pimenta 85); Rita Almedia (Rita Melo 81), Luana Barata, Beatriz Pedras (Alice Reto 62), Maria Luiza Gaspar (Neide Guedes 62), Nicola Cassama; Carolina Santiago (Daniella Serrao 62).
Referee: Silvia Santos (Portugal).
