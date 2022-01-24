Limerick racehorse trainers visit winners' enclosure

BRUREE-BASED trainer Enda Bolger took the three-mile beginners’ chase at Navan on Saturday with the Mark Walsh-ridden Champagne Platinum.

Owned by Limerick businessman JP McManus, the 14/1 shot rallied well on the run in to pip the Henry de Bromhead-trained 5/4 favourite Ain’t That A Shame and Rachael Blackmore by a neck.

Winning trainer Bolger commented, “He’s a talented horse, it’s just that he lost his way a bit. We are probably going to go to Punchestown for the cross-country chase and we’ll see then after that what way we go.

"He was very cautious with his jumping but one thing about him is he has an engine and he stayed on to the finish. It was close and I was wondering whether we were up or not. On paper it looked a nice enough beginners’ chase and I’m chuffed with him. It gets up going and it’s a nice surprise to get at the start of the year.”

Ballingarry trainer Charles Byrnes and Jack Foley won the near two-mile handicap hurdle with 9/2 shot Light Brigade at Thurles the following afternoon. The six-year-old, owned by the trainer’s sister Patricia, came from off the pace to beat the Mary Ellen Doyle-trained Francois by a length and a half.

Winning trainer Byrnes said, “I’d say the better ground probably helped. Jack gave him a chance today as we were probably riding him a bit close. He came with the one run and gave him a beautiful ride - he won't be claiming 5lbs for too long more.”

