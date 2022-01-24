Search

24 Jan 2022

Munster Rugby head coach Johann van Graan issues update on Keith Earls' leg strain

Munster Rugby head coach Johann van Graan issues update on Keith Earls' leg strain

Munster Rugby winger Keith Earls

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

24 Jan 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

MUNSTER Rugby head coach Johann Van Graan has confirmed that Keith Earls, who picked up a high leg strain in training and missed Sunday's win over Wasps, should be fit for the start of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign.

Winger Earls missed Munster's 45-7 bonus point win over the Premiership side in front of an official attendance of 13,047 due to the leg strain. The Limerick man was replaced in the starting line-up by Simon Zebo.

Van Graan had high praise for young fly-half Ben Healy following an assured performance, which included 11 points with the boot and a deft assist for Zebo’s first try.

“We knew that Wasps were still in it (the Champions Cup) if they won the game, so we treated it as a knockout game,” said Van Graan.

“There was no specific message to Ben, just go out and enjoy it and steer the ship. I felt he had a really good game, the first one (assist) for Zeebs, that little chip for Zeebs. His decision making, pretty good defensively.”

The South African added: “We wanted to make sure we won the game and if the four tries were on offer, we wanted to take them.

“Obviously, Leicester got five points and ‘Quins won that game in the 83rd minute so the only thing that we could control was getting the five points, but real positives out of tonight’s game.”

Munster Rugby will now face another Premiership side Exeter Chiefs at the last 16 stage of the Champions Cup in April. The tie will be played over two legs with the first leg at Sandy Park and the second leg at Thomond Park.

Munster return to action in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday next with an away game against Italian side Zebre, 5pm Irish time. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media