Munster Rugby head coach Johann van Graan issues update on Keith Earls' leg strain

MUNSTER Rugby head coach Johann Van Graan has confirmed that Keith Earls, who picked up a high leg strain in training and missed Sunday's win over Wasps, should be fit for the start of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign.

Winger Earls missed Munster's 45-7 bonus point win over the Premiership side in front of an official attendance of 13,047 due to the leg strain. The Limerick man was replaced in the starting line-up by Simon Zebo.

Van Graan had high praise for young fly-half Ben Healy following an assured performance, which included 11 points with the boot and a deft assist for Zebo’s first try.

“We knew that Wasps were still in it (the Champions Cup) if they won the game, so we treated it as a knockout game,” said Van Graan.

“There was no specific message to Ben, just go out and enjoy it and steer the ship. I felt he had a really good game, the first one (assist) for Zeebs, that little chip for Zeebs. His decision making, pretty good defensively.”

The South African added: “We wanted to make sure we won the game and if the four tries were on offer, we wanted to take them.

“Obviously, Leicester got five points and ‘Quins won that game in the 83rd minute so the only thing that we could control was getting the five points, but real positives out of tonight’s game.”

Munster Rugby will now face another Premiership side Exeter Chiefs at the last 16 stage of the Champions Cup in April. The tie will be played over two legs with the first leg at Sandy Park and the second leg at Thomond Park.

Munster return to action in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday next with an away game against Italian side Zebre, 5pm Irish time.