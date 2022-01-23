In Pictures: Garryowen and Young Munster fans at AIL Division 1A derby

GARRYOWEN FC ended their six-game losing run in Division 1A of the Energia All-Ireland League with an incident-packed 31-24 derby win over Young Munster at Dooradoyle on Saturday.
Garryowen scored four tries, three in the second half, to record their first league win since October 30 before a sizeable attendance, as Munsters' had to make-do with taking a losing bonus point from the contest.
Photographer Kieran Ryan-Benson was on duty for the Limerick Leader at the big derby clash.
Click 'Next' or 'Previous' for more pictures
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.