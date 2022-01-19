Limerick's St Munchin's College wins All-Ireland basketball title

LIMERICK'S St Munchin's College claimed the Pinergy All-Ireland Schools Cup U19B Basketball final after they defeated Blackrock 59-41 at the National Basketball Arena on Wednesday.

After winning the tip-off, St Munchin's lost possession, which Blackrock College capitalised on with a 3-point score from the left by Ronin O'Hallorin. St. Munchin's replied with their own three-pointer moments later, scored by captain Reece Barry.

O'Hallorin shot two more excellent threes from the same spot. A driving layup from Reece Barry, coupled with a free throw from Eoin Price, had St. Munchin's at a point behind, and when Liam Price rebounded his own shot with a layup in the final minute, it put St. Munchin's ahead by a point at the end of the quarter, 11-10.

The second quarter opened with a pair of converted free throws from Liam Price. Blackrock's Eric Brandt had an impressive block down on a three-point shot from Reece Barry, as he went for a three-pointer.

Eoin Price fed the ball out from the paint to Barry for a three, who repaid the favour when he assisted Liam Price later in the quarter for a three of his own. Liam Finn had a defensive rebound late in the quarter, which he fed to Liam Price for a driving layup.

A couple of three-pointers from Blackrock College's Ronin O'Hallorin kept their hopes alive, but the gap between the teams had extended to 12 as the half-time buzzer sounded, St Munchin’s ahead 34-22.

The third quarter started slowly, with both teams failing to make baskets. The first score of the quarter came 90 seconds in, when Liam Finn made a layup.

It was another 90 seconds before the next score, which came in the form of a three-point shot taken from the left of the D by Blackrock College's Patrick Morris. Hugo Kelly scored a layup late in the quarter to make it a ten-point game going into the final stretch, 43-33.

Reece Barry came out firing in the final quarter, notching his third three-pointer of the game. A driving layup 30 seconds later by Liam Price put St. Munchin's ahead by 15 points. Blackrock College attempted to close the gap with a couple of three-point shots of their own, but failed to make them.

Maitiú Heckmann made three free throws back-to-back, but buckets from Liam Finn and Patryk Rejkowicz negated his efforts. A pair of free throws slotted by Ronin O'Hallorin were the final scores of the game, making the end score 59-41 in St. Munchin's favour.

MVP was awarded to Liam Price after the game, following his 27-point performance.

Quarter scores: Q1: 11-12, Q2: 11-22, Q3: 11-9, Q4: 8-16

Top scorers:

St Munchin's College: Liam Price 29, Reece Barry 17, Patryk Rejkowicz 8

Blackrock College: Ronin O'Hallorin 19, Jimmy Gilligan 11, Maitiú Heckmann 6

Team lists:

St Munchin’s College: Kyle Foley, Adam O’ Rourke, Patryk Rejkowicz (8), Nathan Prenderville, Liam Price (29), Eoin Price (1), Reece Barry (17), Liam Finn (4), Calum Fitzgerald, Adam Glynn, Josh Cottingham, Adam Moore, Ethan Liane, Sam Duggan, Liam McInerney.

Blackrock College: Kevin Keane, Hugo Kelly, Maitiú Heckmann (6), Luke Brophy, Patrick Morris (3), Ronin O’Hallorin (19), James Burton, Eric Brandt (2), Murray Baker, Jimmy Gilligan (11), Oisín Daly, Connor Hayes.