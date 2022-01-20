Hillside Flyer leading the way in an A3 525 in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

THE Ballymac Cooper @ Stud A3 525 semi finals take place in Limerick Greyhound Stadium this Saturday evening.

The round two heats dominated the card last weekend at the Dock Road venue.

The January 15 card opened with an ON2/ON3 525. Victory went to Glideaway Ella for Sean O’Donoghue. The winner’s time was 29.40. Five and a half lengths back in second was Two Pints for the Guzzling Pints syndicate.

Michael O’Brien had success in an A7/A8 525 with Ballinulty Blue. The winner was three lengths clear on the line with a run of 30.29. Second was Cragataska Blue for Kay Lynch.

Walk Alone won for Eugene Corkery in an A5 525. The winning margin of two lengths was secured with a run of 29.81. Second was Ryves Nelson for the Pinkers Cross syndicate.

Michael Ryan had Not Today as the winner of an A6/A7 525. In 29.30 the winner had four and a half lengths to spare on the line. Second was Speedie Syd for Padraic Fannin.

Boomin Staker won for Amanda Meade in an A2 525. The winner’s time was 28.90. Just beaten into second place was Adamant Approach for John Rainsford and the Any Sport Will Do syndicate.

Sean Hayes had Second Captain as an A4 525 winner. Five lengths clear on the line, the winner’s time was 28.70. Five lengths back in second was Moanteen Cindy for Rachel and Richard Wheeler.

Sporting Rita won for Jerry Griffin and Michael Rowe in an A2 550. The winning time was 30.21 with a length and a half to spare on the line. Second was Ladyswell for Jack Kennelly and the Home And Away Lads syndicate.

Joe Williams won an A1 525 with Kyletaun Beauty. The winning time was 28.62. Second, nine lengths back, was No Fixed Abode for the Ballingers Corner syndicate.

The focus on the card were the four round two heats in an A3 525.

Fastest into the final was Hillside Flyer, who won the third heat for Pat Horgan. The winning time of 28.98 secured a one length victory. Second was Cronody Cupid for Donal Murphy, while in third was Collacilla for Jamie Fitzgerald.

Hollyhill Sonny won the first heat. The winner’s time was 29.09. Trained by Paraic Campion for Gerard Gubbins, the winner had half a length to spare on the line. Second was Toolmaker Beach for trainer Robert Gleeson and owner William Hyslop, while third was Another Blonde for Seamus Shealy.

Heat Two was won in 29.17 by Ballymac Jet. Liam Dowling’s runner had a length and a half to spare on the line. Second was Braveheart Billy for Darren and Tony McCoy, while in third was Monserrate for Sean Stack.

The final heat winner was Blastoff Sia for Owen Greene. The winning time of 29.24 secured a one length success. Second was Faypoint Alex for trainer Noel Walker and owner Chris Flanagan, while in third was Glengar Manus for the Manus syndicate.

There was also the usual racing in Limerick last Thursday and Tom Flanagan had a double on the night.

Turn The Page won for Flanagan and The Clare Abbey Trio syndicate in an A3 525. The winner was two lengths clear after a run of 29.18. Second was Mine Robin for Frank and Mary Browne. There was also an A2 525 win for Flanagan with Dromoher Alice. The six lengths success came with a run of 28.95. Second was Snuggie Bonnie for Breda Casey.

The opening A3 525 was won in 29.11 by Tally Ho Midas for the Walls Of Tally Ho syndicate. A length and a half back in second was Kish Melano for Frank Cahir.

Donncha McNamara won with Rockalong Mikado in an A3 525. The winning time of 29.20 secured a two and a half lengths success. Second was Mythical Enya for Tom Flanagan.

John Boy Jack won for Patrick O’Donoghue in an A4 525. In 29.41 the winner had a length to spare on the line. Second was Shanakyle Abbey for the Shanakyle syndicate.

Drip Drop Snack Box won an A3 525 for Darryl O’Lore. The winning time was 28.87. Second, a length and a half back, was Ruffian Rose for Peter Sutclliffe and David Bourke.

Harry Galvin had Upland Glen as an A7 525 winner with a run of 29.63. Just beaten into second was Snuggie Brandy for Myles Cummins.

Talansky earned an A5 525 success for Mary Conway. In 29.38 the winner was two lengths clear on the line. Lissatouk Tom was second for James and Seamus McMahon.

Garryowen Nutter won for Paul O’Brien in an A6 525. The winner’s time was 29.65. Two and a half lengths back in second was Orlando Robbie for Susan Hayes.

Denis Carroll won an A4 525 with Portdrine Champ. The winning time of 29.33 just secured the line on the line ahead of Inislosky Romeo for William Casey.

The final race of the night was an A3 525 – won in 28.88 by Bright Dream for Mary Lynch. Seven lengths back in second was Ballymartin Mac for Sean Roche and Pat Keyes.