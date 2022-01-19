Betting Column: Tommy Fleetwood can reign in Abu Dhabi

English golfer Tommy Fleetwood
FORMER winner Shane Lowry joins defending champion Tyrrell Hatton at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the opening Rolex Series event of the 2022 DP World Tour season, which runs from this Thursday until Sunday.
The pair will be joined at Yas Links Abu Dhabi by their Ryder Cup team-mates Viktor Hovland, Ian Poulter and Bernd Wiesberger and their 2020 Captain Pádraig Harrington. In all, seven Major winners will tee it up in the start-studded field.
Hatton became just the second player to claim four Rolex Series titles after a flawless performance in Abu Dhabi last year which saw him overturn the overnight lead of four-time Major Champion Rory McIlroy to clinch a four-stroke victory.
Rory McIlroy is also set to tee off his 2022 season at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, while recently crowned DP World Tour Number One and two-time Major Champion Collin Morikawa will make his Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship debut.
McIlroy and Morikawa top the betting for this week's event at 13/2. Both have obvious chances, but preferences is for Tommy Fleetwood who, at odds of 20/1, looks a solid each way bet.
BETTING ADVICE
Tommy Fleetwood to win Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, 20/1
Aimee Connolly, chief executive of Sculpted by Aimee, winner of EY emerging entrepreneur of the year 2021 with Roger Wallace, partner lead for EY Entrepreneur of the Year
Aughinish Alumina are seeking permission to expand capacity for two of its by-products bauxite residue and salt cake
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.