20 Jan 2022

In Pictures: Fairview Rangers unveil new facilities at The Fairgreen

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

18 Jan 2022

FAIRVIEW Rangers marked the official turning on of their new floodlights in style at the Fairgreen on Saturday evening. 

A large crowd turned out to witness the event and afterwards the home side took on League of Ireland champions, Shamrock Rovers in a friendly game to mark the occasion. A 93rd minute goal from Danny Mandroiu saved the visitors blushes against a highly impressive Fairview side. 

The club also took the opportunity before kickoff to honour two of its great servants. Dermot Finnan and the late Eamon Heffernan, represented by his family, wife Eileen and sons, Kevin, Barry and Colm received deserved recognition for the wonderful service they gave the club. 

