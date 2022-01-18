Search

20 Jan 2022

Limerick's Conor Phillips in Ireland 7s squad for World Series event in Spain

Limerick's Conor Phillips is a member of the Ireland Men's Sevens squad which will compete at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series double-header in Spain

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

18 Jan 2022

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK man Conor Phillips has been included in the Ireland Men’s Sevens squad which will compete in the upcoming HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series double-header in Spain.

Following on from the season-opening tournaments in Dubai in December, the World Series stops in Malaga for the first time this weekend, as the Ireland squads bid to build on their performances from Rounds 1 and 2 in the desert.

Twenty two-year-old Munster winger Conor Phillips will be hoping to continue their exciting development in the Sevens format having made his  World Series debuts last year.

Phillips, who has represented Ireland up to U20 level, joined the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy in January 2021.

A former Ireland U20 international, Phillips plays his AIL rugby with Young Munster and is a product of Crescent College Comprehensive.

Trained with the Ireland 7s team in 2021 and made his international debut with the 7s side in May 2021. 

IRFU Director of Sevens and Women’s Rugby, Anthony Eddy, has selected two squads to travel to Spain, with three uncapped players included in the Ireland Men’s panel.

Having impressed for the Ireland Development side in Dubai before Christmas, Tamilore Awonusi, Ireland U20 international Chay Mullins and Tom Roche – the brother of Olympian Mark – are all included in a World Series squad for the first time.

Bryan Mollen will captain the side.

Terry Kennedy, who leads the 2022 World Series try-scoring charts with 16, is included.

Ireland Men have been paired in Pool B with Japan, Germany and Australia, with Eddy’s side opening their campaign against Japan on Friday (12.06pm local time/11.06am Irish time).

Ireland Men’s Sevens Squad:

Tamilore Awonusi (IQ Rugby)
Niall Comerford (UCD RFC/Leinster)
Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)
Sean Kearns (Ireland Sevens)
Jack Kelly (Dublin University FC)
Ed Kelly (Dublin University FC)
Terry Kennedy (St Mary’s College RFC)
Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College RFC)(Captain)
Chay Mullins (Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby)
Conor Phillips (Young Munster/Munster)
Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)
Tom Roche (Lansdowne FC)
Andrew Smith (Clontarf FC/Leinster)
Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC).

