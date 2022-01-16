Treaty United add striker Enda Curran to senior squad

Former Galway United striker Enda Curran has signed for Treaty United
TREATY United has announced the signing of former Galway United striker Enda Curran.
The announcement comes in the wake of confirming that Sean McSweeney has moved to SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Shelbourne for the 2022 season.
Curran is returning to the SSE Airtricity League having last played for Galway United during the 2020 season in the First Division.
He has made 200 League of Ireland appearances. Curran began his career with Mervue United in 2010 before joining Galway United in 2011. He has also spent time with Salthill Devon, Athlone Town and Derry City.
Curran is a former SSE Airtricity League First Division winner.
Meanwhile, Treaty United has also announced the addition of Brian O'Callaghan to the club's Senior Men's coaching team.
A former U16 European Championship and FAI Cup winner as a player, O'Callaghan is a UEFA B license holder and currently manages the club's U14 side also.
