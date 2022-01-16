Search

16 Jan 2022

Treaty United add striker Enda Curran to senior squad

Treaty United add striker Enda Curran to senior squad

Former Galway United striker Enda Curran has signed for Treaty United

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

16 Jan 2022

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

TREATY United has announced the signing of former Galway United striker Enda Curran.

The announcement comes in the wake of confirming that Sean McSweeney has moved to SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Shelbourne for the 2022 season.

Curran is returning to the SSE Airtricity League having last played for Galway United during the 2020 season in the First Division.

He has made 200 League of Ireland appearances. Curran began his career with Mervue United in 2010 before joining Galway United in 2011. He has also spent time with Salthill Devon, Athlone Town and Derry City.

Curran is a former SSE Airtricity League First Division winner.

Meanwhile, Treaty United has also announced the addition of Brian O'Callaghan to the club's Senior Men's coaching team.

A former U16 European Championship and FAI Cup winner as a player, O'Callaghan is a UEFA B license holder and currently manages the club's U14 side also. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media