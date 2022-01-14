Treaty United striker joins Damien Duff's Shelbourne FC

TREATY United striker Sean McSweeney has signed for SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Shelbourne for the 2022 season.

Foynes native McSweeney, who is a former Limerick senior footballer, was top scorer for Tommy Barrett's Treaty United side in their inaugural season playing in the SSE Airtricity League.

Highly-rated twenty four-year-old McSweeney also previously played for Limerick FC and Fairview Rangers.

McSweeney scored six times for Treaty United in the First Division last season with numerous assists for the Limerick outfit. He played a key role in helping Treaty secure a place in the promotion play-offs.

Shelbourne gained promotion to the Premier Division for 2022 after winning the First Division.

Shelbourne FC Men’s First Team Head Coach and former Republic of Ireland star Damien Duff told the Shelbourne website: “We are delighted that Sean has joined this young exciting group.

"He has a great presence up front, is very technical and can play a number of positions. We believe that he can add another dimension to our attacking play.”

Speaking on his announcement, McSweeney told shelbournefc.ie: I’m delighted to join Shels and get the move over the line. We’ve a very good squad and it’s filled with exciting and hungry young players. We’re extremely eager to do well and work with the coaching staff who have been brilliant in talking to them. I want to bring goals and assists and help the team in anyway I can.”