11 Jan 2022

Munster Rugby's Simon Zebo to face disciplinary hearing over red card

A Disciplinary Committee will meet on tomorrow, Wednesday, January 12 to consider the red card against Simon Zebo of Munster Rugby which occurred against Ulster Rugby in their URC derby meeting at Thomond Park on Saturday.

Zebo was dismissed in the 14th minute of the interprovincial game which Munster won on an 18-13 scoreline.

Zebo received a red card for Law 9.13 – A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders.

He will face a Disciplinary Panel via videoconference, the Panel will comprise of Declan Goodwin (Chair, Wales), Frank Hadden and Sarah Smith (both Scotland).

