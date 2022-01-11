Limerick schools in Munster Schools Senior Cup action this week

Dave Kavanagh, Head of Commercial and Marketing, Munster Rugby, David Slattery, Head of Marketing at Pinergy, and Fiach O’Loughlin, Coach and Player Development Officer, Munster Rugby
TWO Limerick sides will be in Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup action this week with first round action taking place across the province.
Glenstal Abbey travel to Musgrave Park on tomorrow, Wednesday (2pm) to take on Rockwell College, while another Limerick side, Castletroy College will face Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí at Thomond Park's back-pitch on Friday (1.30pm).
This is Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí’s first time qualifying for the Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup.
Dates and times for round two of the competition which will feature Limerick sides Ardscoil Ris, Crescent College Comprehensive and St Munchin's College will be announced in due course.
Before Christmas, teams competed in a round-robin series of fixtures which was first introduced in the 2019/20 season.
Schools were divided into two groups, Group A and Group B, with teams seeded for the knockout rounds based on their performance in the group stages. Crescent College Comprehensive and Bandon Grammar School finished on top of Group A and Group B, respectively.
A Munster Club Select Player (CSP) side representing clubs from across the province also took part in the Senior Cup Group A competition.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.