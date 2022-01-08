Limerick sides in National Cup basketball semi-final action

TWO Limerick basketball sides are involved in InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup semi-finals today, Saturday, in Cork.

Limerick Sport Huskies and NUIG Mystics are the top two in the MissQuote.ie Division 1, but their attentions are firmly on their Women's Division 1 Cup semi-final at Parochial Hall this weekend.

Des O’Sullivan, Limerick Sport Huskies head coach said: “As a club, Limerick Sport Huskies are very excited to have the opportunity to play once again in a Cup semi-final and we are looking forward to the challenge of competing against a very talented team from NUIG Mystics."

Paul O’Brien, NUIG Mystics head coach, is wary of the threats posed by their upcoming opponents. “Cup semi-finals weekend is one of the highlights in the basketball calendar and we are really looking forward to being part of it on Saturday. Like everyone, we have had some Covid impact heading into the weekend, which has slightly affected our preparation, but we are looking in decent shape going into the game.

“Huskies are a great team and have put together an impressive run of wins together between the league and Cup. They have two of the best players in the league, who can give them an excellent chance of winning any game. It's going to be a great game between two teams with really good form and hopefully we put on a good show and add to what a great weekend it is bound to be.”

Meanwhile, Limerick Celtics face Killester WBC in the IWA Cup semi-finals at Neptune Stadium on Saturday. The other semi-final between Rebel Wheelers and Clonaslee WBC was postponed for a week due to Covid-19.

Saturday, January 8

Neptune Stadium

IWA Cup

Limerick Celtics v Killester WBC (1000)

Parochial Hall

Women's Division 1 National Cup

Limerick Sport Huskies v NUIG Mystics (1220)