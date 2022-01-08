Search

08 Jan 2022

Limerick sides in National Cup basketball semi-final action

Limerick sides in National Cup basketball semi-final action

Thirteen National Cup basketball semi-finals are due to be played in Cork this weekend

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

TWO Limerick basketball sides are involved in InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup semi-finals today, Saturday, in Cork.

Limerick Sport Huskies and NUIG Mystics are the top two in the MissQuote.ie Division 1, but their attentions are firmly on their Women's Division 1 Cup semi-final at Parochial Hall this weekend.

Des O’Sullivan, Limerick Sport Huskies head coach said: “As a club, Limerick Sport Huskies are very excited to have the opportunity to play once again in a Cup semi-final and we are looking forward to the challenge of competing against a very talented team from NUIG Mystics."

Paul O’Brien, NUIG Mystics head coach, is wary of the threats posed by their upcoming opponents. “Cup semi-finals weekend is one of the highlights in the basketball calendar and we are really looking forward to being part of it on Saturday. Like everyone, we have had some Covid impact heading into the weekend, which has slightly affected our preparation, but we are looking in decent shape going into the game.

“Huskies are a great team and have put together an impressive run of wins together between the league and Cup. They have two of the best players in the league, who can give them an excellent chance of winning any game. It's going to be a great game between two teams with really good form and hopefully we put on a good show and add to what a great weekend it is bound to be.”

Meanwhile, Limerick Celtics face Killester WBC in the IWA Cup semi-finals at Neptune Stadium on Saturday. The other semi-final between Rebel Wheelers and Clonaslee WBC was postponed for a week due to Covid-19.

Saturday, January 8

Neptune Stadium  

IWA Cup

Limerick Celtics v Killester WBC (1000) 

Parochial Hall

Women's Division 1 National Cup 

Limerick Sport Huskies v NUIG Mystics (1220) 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media