Munster FA postpone Junior Cup, U-19 and Youth Cup ties due to Covid-19

THE Munster Football Association (MFA) confirmed this Wednesday that it has postponed ties in the Munster Junior Cup, Munster U19 Cup and Munster Youth Cup due to Covid-19.

In a statement the MFA said that 'due to the increase of positive Covid-19 cases', the Associaition had taken the decision to postpone the last 32 ties in the Munster Junior Cup as well as the last 16 ties in the Munster U19 Cup and the last 16 fixtures in the Munster Youth Cup which were due to take place this January.

The MFA have indicated that these rounds of fixtures will now take place on new dates in February 2022 which will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

The MFA statement continued: "Along with a number of leagues ceasing for a number of weeks, the decision was reached by also taking into account travel, expected cancellations and the health and safety of all players, coaches, referees and volunteers."

The MFA say that the four Munster Senior Cup quarter-finals involving League of Ireland and Munster Senior League sides, which includes Treaty United's scheduled home meeting with Waterford, is currently under review and an update would be forthcoming in due course.

The MFA thanked everyone for their on-going support and understanding.