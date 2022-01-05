Limerick Club and Schools Rugby Fixtures - January 7 to 12

This is a busy spell for club and schools rugby fixtures
LIMERICK clubs and schools rugby fixtures for period from Friday, January 7 to Wednesday, January 12.
Friday, January 7
Senior Friendly: U.C.C. v Cashel, Mardyke, 7.30pm;
Senior Club League North: Shannon v U.L. Bohemian, Coonagh, 7.30pm;
Gleeson League A: Shannon v Richmond, Coonagh, 7.30pm;
South Junior 2 League: Bandon v Cork Constitution, Bandon, 7.30pm;
Highfield v U.C.C., Woodleigh Park, 7.30pm;
Mallow v Clonakilty, The Vale, 8pm;
Club Under 18 Cup Group 2: Nenagh Ormond v Shannon, Nenagh, 7.30pm;
Saturday, January 8
Energia Bateman Cup Semi-Finals: City of Armagh v Lansdowne, Palace Grounds;
Young Munster v Ballina, Tom Clifford Park;
Energia All Ireland Women’s Cup: Blackrock College v Railway Union, Stradbrook, 5pm;
Galwegians v Queens University, Crowley Park, 5pm;
U.L. Bohemian v Cooke, UL Arena, 5pm;
Wicklow v Ballincollig, Ashtown Lane, 5pm;
Energia All Ireland Women’s Shield: Co. Carlow v OLBC, Oak Park, 5pm;
Malone v Tipperary, Gibson Park, 5pm;
Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Plate Final: Shannon v Cork Constitution, Coonagh, 2pm;
Senior Friendly: Garryowen v Highfield, Dooradoyle;
Gleeson League A: Ennis v St. Senan’s, Ennis;
Garryowen v Ardscoil Old Boys, Dooradoyle;
Gleeson League B: Old Crescent v Listowel, Takumi Park;
Thomond v Presentation, Liam Fitzgerald Park;
Young Munster v U.L. Bohemian-Newport, Tom Clifford Park;
Gleeson League C: Cashel v Fethard, Cashel;
Clanwilliam v Carrick-on-Suir, Clanwilliam Park;
Thurles v Kilfeacle, Thurles;
Club Under 18 Cup Group 1: Clonmel v Cobh Pirates, Clonmel, 1pm;
Group 3: Highfield v Bruff, Woodleigh Park, 12pm;
Club Under 18 Plate Group 1: Castleisland-Killorglin v Charleville, TBC, 12pm;
Cork Constitution v Chorca Dhuibhne, Temple Hill, 2pm;
Group 2: Bantry Bay v Kanturk, Bantry, 12pm;
Carrigaline-Dolphin v Newcastle West, Musgrave Park, 12pm;
St Senan’s v Waterford City-Carrick-on-Suir, Jim Slattery Park, 1pm;
Club Under 18 Bowl Group 1: Skibbereen v Clanwilliam, Skibbereen, 1pm;
Group 2: Newport v Crosshaven, Newport, 2pm;
Youghal v Cashel-Thurles, Youghal, 12pm;
Club Under 16 Cup Group 1: Chorca Dhuibhne v Ennis, Ballydavid, 2pm;
Cobh Pirates v Kilrush, Cobh, 1.30pm;
Kinsale v Kanturk, Kinsale, 12pm;
Group 2: Killarney v Highfield, Killarney, 12.30pm;
Group 3: Dolphin v Garryowen, Musgrave Park, 12.30pm;
Fermoy v Killorglin-Iveragh Eagles, Fermoy, 1pm;
Club Under 16 Plate Group 1: Ballincollig v Mallow, Tanner Park, 12pm;
Shannon v Cashel, Coonagh, 12pm;
Tralee v Sunday’s Well, Tralee, 1pm;
Group 2: Bantry Bay v Young Munster, Bantry, 1.30pm;
Clonakilty Green v Old Christians, The Vale, 1pm;
Club Under 16 Bowl Group 1: Bandon B v Dungarvan, Bandon, 12pm;
Crosshaven v St Mary’s-Richmond-UL Bohemian, Crosshaven, 12pm;
Mitchelstown v Castleisland, Mitchelstown, 1pm;
Group 2: Douglas-Muskerry v St Senan’s, Ballyanly, 12.30pm;
Group 3: Cork Constitution v Newcastle West, Temple Hill, 12pm;
South Under 14 League Group A: Cork Constitution v Kinsale, Temple Hill, 12am;
Midleton v Old Christians, Towns Park, 12am;
Group B: Highfield v Bandon, Woodleigh Park, 12am;
Mallow v Skibbereen, Mallow, 12am;
Group C: Ballincollig v Clonakilty, Tanner Park, 12am;
Dolphin v Muskerry, Musgrave Park, 12am;
Group D: Bantry Bay v Cobh Pirates, Bantry, 12am;
Youghal v Mitchelstown, Youghal, 12am;
Group E: Crosshaven v Kanturk, Crosshaven, 12am;
Sunday’s Well v Fermoy, Musgrave Park, 12am;
West Munster Under 14 League Final: Castleisland v Tralee, Castleisland, 2pm;
West Munster Under 14 Plate Final: Killarney v Abbeyfeale, Killarney, 2pm;
Schools Under 19 Friendly: Castletroy College v Belvedere College, Castletroy, 11am;
Castletroy College B v Belvedere College B, Castletroy, 11am;
P.B.C. v R.B.A.I., Terenure College, 12pm;
Schools Under 16 Friendly: Ardscoil Rís v Gonzaga College, Ardscoil Rís, 3pm;
Castletroy College v Belvedere College, Annacotty, 10.30am;
Castletroy College B v Belvedere College B, Castletroy, 10.30am;
Rockwell College v Gonzaga College, Rockwell,2pm;
Rockwell College B v Gonzaga College B, Rockwell,2pm;
Terenure College v St. Munchin’s, Terenure, 11.30am;
Terenure College B v St. Munchin’s B, Terenure, 11.30am;
Under 15 Friendly: Old Crescent v Glenstal Abbey, Takumi Park;
Girls Under 16 League Final: Ballincollig v Ennis, Tanner Park, 2pm;
Girls Under 14 League Conference 2: Nenagh Ormond v Shannon, Nenagh, 10.30am;
Old Crescent v Ennis, Takumi Park, 10.30am;
U.L. Bohemian v Kilrush, Annacotty, 10.30am;
Conference 4: Dolphin v Mallow-Mitchelstown, Musgrave Park;
Kanturk v Ballincollig, Kanturk, 10.30am;
Sunday, January 9
Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Cup: Bantry Bay v Castleisland, Bantry, 2pm;
Charleville v Youghal, Charleville, 2pm;
Chorca Dhuibhne v Killorglin, Ballydavid, 2pm;
Clonmel v Cobh Pirates, Clonmel, 2pm;
Douglas v Midleton, Castletreasure, 2pm;
Ennis v Dolphin, Ennis, 2pm;
Fermoy v Waterford City, Fermoy, 2pm;
Killarney v Tralee, Killarney, 2pm;
Nenagh Ormond v Sunday’s Well, Nenagh, 2pm;
Scariff v Bruff, Scariff, 2pm;
Munster Junior League Section A: Bandon v Richmond, Bandon;
Muskerry v Kilfeacle, Ballyanly;
Old Christians v Newcastle West, Rathcooney;
Waterpark v Thomond, Ballinakill;
Section B: Abbeyfeale v Crosshaven, Abbeyfeale;
Clanwilliam v Skibbereen, Clanwilliam Park;
Galbally v Mallow, Galbally;
St. Senan’s v Clonakilty, Jim Slattery Park;
Club Under 18 Cup Group 1: Ennis v Abbeyfeale, Ennis, 12.30pm;
Muskerry v Young Munster, Ballyanly, 12.45pm;
Group 2: Clonakilty v Bandon, The Vale, 12pm;
Midleton v Sunday’s Well, Towns Park, 12.30pm;
Group 3: Garryowen v Kinsale, Dooradoyle, 1.30pm;
Waterpark v Killarney, Ballinakill, 2pm;
Club Under 18 Plate Group 1: UL Bohemian v Fermoy, Annacotty, 12pm;
Group 2: St Senan’s v Waterford City-Carrick-on-Suir, Jim Slattery Park, 1pm;
Club Under 18 Bowl Group 1: Dungarvan v UL Bohemian B, Dungarvan, 12pm;
Listowel-Tralee v Old Christians, Tralee;
Club Under 16 Cup Group 2: Bruff v Midleton, Kilballyowen Park, 12.15pm;
Clonmel v Bandon, Clonmel, 12pm;
Group 3: Nenagh Ormond v Waterpark, Nenagh, 12pm;
Club Under 16 Plate Group 2: Thurles v Abbeyfeale-Listowel, Thurles, 12pm;
Club Under 16 Bowl Group 2: Clanwilliam-Galbally-Kilfeacle v Bruff B, Galbally, 12pm;
Waterford City v Shannon B, Waterford, 12pm;
Group 3: Cork Constitution v Newcastle West, Temple Hill, 12pm;
East Under 14 League: Kilfeacle v Dungarvan, Kilfeacle, 11am;
Waterpark v Cashel, Ballinakill, 11am;
North Under 14 League Section 1: Bruff v St. St Senan’s, Kilballyowen Park, 11.30am;
Shannon v Scariff-St. Mary’s, Coonagh, 11.30am;
Thomond-Richmond v Charleville, Canal Bank, 12.30pm;
Section 2: Ennis v Nenagh Ormond, Ennis, 11.30am;
Kilrush v Old Crescent, Kilrush, 11.30am;
Young Munster v Garryowen Blue, Derryknockane, 11.30am;
Under 13 Friendly: Kanturk v Garryowen, Kanturk, 12pm;
Shannon v U.L. Bohemian, Coonagh, 12pm;
Young Munster v Bruff, Derryknockane, 10.30pm;
Girls Under 16 League Final: Killarney v Bruff, Killarney, 12.30pm;
Girls Under 14 League Conference 1: Skibbereen v Clonakilty Green, Skibbereen, 11am;
Tuesday, January 11
Mungret Shield: High School CBS v Colaiste Phobail Bheanntraí, Musgrave Park, 12.30pm;
Wednesday, January 12
Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup: Rockwell College v Glenstal Abbey, Musgrave Park, 2pm;
Barry Cup: St. Munchin’s v P.B.C. Corbally;
Schools Under 19 Friendly: Ardscoil Rís v Newbridge College, Ardscoil Rís, 2pm;
Schools Under 15 Friendly: Ardscoil Rís v Castletroy College, Coonagh;
Ardscoil Rís B v Castletroy College B, Ardscoil Rís;
Schools Under 14 Friendly: Crescent College Comp. v Castletroy College, Crescent Comp.;
Crescent College Comp B. v Castletroy College B, Crescent Comp.;
Pharmacist Rory Keating says his three stores were ‘inundated’ with calls from people seeking Covid-19 antigen tests over Christmas | PICTURE: BRENDAN GLEESON
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.