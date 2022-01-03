WATCH: Ballinagrry trainer scores impressive success at Naas Racecourse

Ballingarry-based racehorse trainer Richard O'Brien
LIMERICK-BASED racehorse trainer Richard O'Brien scored an impressive success at Naas Racecourse on Sunday in the day's concluding race.
Ballingarry-based O'Brien sent out Impulsive Dancer to claim the bumper, the Rushe's Supervalu (Pro/Am) INH Flat Race in impressive fashion.
The exciting four-year-old ran out an impressive eight length winner of the 1 mile 7 furlong contest at odds of 15/2.
Impulsive Dancer Looked a useful prospect in seeing off Gordon Elliott’s 13-8 favourite Douglas Dc.
Trainer Richard O’Brien said: “We had been away to a few different places with him. We bought him as a yearling and were hoping he’d do something on the Flat, but he didn’t really start to show anything until October/November time and we said we’d wait for this race.
“That’s a good performance and he’s finished out great. The Sheahan family own him and are good supporters of mine.
“He’s in the shop window and we’ll see what happens.”
"That was a lovely performance."— Racing TV (@RacingTV) January 2, 2022
Richard O'Brien discusses the impressive success of Impulsive Dancer in the finale at @NaasRacecourse & suggests that he could be bought in the next few days after a sale fell through last week pic.twitter.com/QhgGK6MLVP
Eddie Moriarty and Tom Hogan at the Stand up for Farming protest in Newcastle West last June I PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.