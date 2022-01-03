Search

03 Jan 2022

WATCH: Ballinagrry trainer scores impressive success at Naas Racecourse

Ballingarry-based racehorse trainer Richard O'Brien

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK-BASED racehorse trainer Richard O'Brien scored an impressive success at Naas Racecourse on Sunday in the day's concluding race.

Ballingarry-based O'Brien sent out Impulsive Dancer to claim the bumper, the Rushe's Supervalu (Pro/Am) INH Flat Race in impressive fashion.

The exciting four-year-old ran out an impressive eight length winner of the 1 mile 7 furlong contest at odds of 15/2.

Impulsive Dancer Looked a useful prospect in seeing off Gordon Elliott’s 13-8 favourite Douglas Dc.

Trainer Richard O’Brien said: “We had been away to a few different places with him. We bought him as a yearling and were hoping he’d do something on the Flat, but he didn’t really start to show anything until October/November time and we said we’d wait for this race.

“That’s a good performance and he’s finished out great. The Sheahan family own him and are good supporters of mine.

“He’s in the shop window and we’ll see what happens.”

Local News

