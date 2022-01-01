Search

01 Jan 2022

No New Year's cheer for Munster Rugby in Connacht defeat

Munster centre Damian De Allende is tackled by Sammy Arnold, of Connacht, in their URC derby at the Sportsground in Galway on New Year's night

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

MUNSTER Rugby suffered a disappointing 10-8 defeat to Connacht in their United Rugby Championship interprovincial derby played in front of an attendance of 3,064 at the Sportsground on New Year Day.

It was a second defeat in this season's URC for Munster who were having their first outing in the competition for 10 weeks due to Covid19 issues.

More to follow: 

CONNACHT: Tiernan O’Halloran, John Porch, Sammy Arnold, Bundee Aki, Mack Hansen, Jack Carty (Capt), Kieran Marmion, Matthew Burke, Shane Delahunt, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Oisín Dowling, Cian Prendergast, Conor Oliver, Jarrad Butler. Replacements: Jonny Murphy, Tietie Tuimauga, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Eoghan Masterson, Abraham Papali’I, Matthew Devine, Conor Fitzgerald, Tom Farrell.

MUNSTER RUGBY: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Shane Daly; Ben Healy, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue (Capt), Alex Kendellen, Gavin Coombes.Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, Keynan Knox, Thomas Ahern, Jack Daly, Neil Cronin, Jack Crowley, Rory Scannell.

REFEREE: Chris Busby

