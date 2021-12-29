Munster Rugby Development side to face Ireland U20s tomorrow is named

The Munster Development side has been named for Thursday’s Challenge Match against the Ireland U20s at Musgrave Park (2.30pm).

UCC back row forward Jack Kelleher will captain the side with three Greencore Munster Rugby Academy players in the starting line-up – Conor Phillips, Tony Butler and Daniel Okeke.

With the Ireland U20s commencing their Six Nations preparations before Christmas out half Butler joined his Garryowen colleague Dylan Murphy, who starts at hooker, and centre Darragh French (UCC) when lining out against Italy in a warm-up encounter.

Five players from the Ireland U19s training panel are also included in the squad – Ihechi Oji (CC Roscrea), Jack Oliver (Garryowen), Diarmuid Dennehy (Shannon/Bruff), Ruadhann Quinn (Crescent College) and Henry Buttimer (Rockwell).

Phillips, who most recently lined out with his club Young Munster and the Ireland 7s, starts at fullback and is flanked by wingers Oji and George Coomber (UCC).

It’s a UCC centre pairing with Daniel Squires joining French in midfield with Young Munster’s Adam Maher starting inside Butler at half back.

In the front row Murphy is propped up by Shannon’s Kieran Ryan and fellow Garryowen-man Darragh McCarthy.

Cork Con’s John Forde and Cashel’s Fearghail O’Donoghue pack down in the second row with Keller, UCC’s Jack O’Sullivan and Okeke completing the back row.

Included in the replacements are Senior player James French and Academy player Mark Donnelly.

Munster Development: Conor Phillips (Young Munster); Ihechi Oji (CC Roscrea), Darragh French (UCC), Daniel Squires (UCC), George Coomber (UCC); Tony Butler (Garryowen), Adam Maher (Young Munster); Kieran Ryan (Shannon), Dylan Murphy (Garryowen), Darragh McCarthy (Garryowen); John Forde (Cork Con), Fearghail O’Donoghue (Cashel); Jack Kelleher (C) (UCC), Jack O’Sullivan (UCC), Daniel Okeke (Shannon).

Replacements From: Luke McAuliffe (Cork Con), Mark Donnelly (Garryowen), James French (UCC), Diarmuid Dennehy (Shannon/Bruff), Ruadhann Quinn (Crescent College), Jack Oliver (Garryowen), Jeff Williams (Bandon Grammar), Alan Flannery (Shannon), Henry Buttimer (Rockwell).

Supporter Information:

Cash only entry – Adult €10; Children/OAP €5.

MRSC Members/10-Year Ticket Holders – Free on presentation of Membership Card.