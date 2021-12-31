Limerick GAA Clubs weekly notes round-up

BALLYBRICKEN-BOHERMORE

Road Hurling: On St Stephens day our annual Road Hurling competition took place and it was a great success with over forty teams taking part in both adult and juvenile competitions. Neighbouring clubs were well represented with players from Bruff, Caherline, St Ailbies, Pallasgreen and Knockane in attendance. The weather held up and there was some great battles on display. The Juvenile competition was won by Joseph Teefy, Scott Ryan and Tadgh Browne. The Adult competition went to a puck off with Eoighan O’Neill, Michael Martin & Shane O’Neill coming out victorious. Larry Browne also took home the award for best fancy dress.

Club Lotto: There was no winner of the Bally club lotto which was held on Monday night in the clubhouse. Congratulations to James Hickey Jr, Emma McGuire, Sinead Donovan & Mark Mitchell on their lucky dips. The next draw will be held on the 27th December 2021 and the jackpot is €11,900.

Congratulations: The club would like to wish its heartiest congratulations to a club icon, Hughie Leonard, on his recent engagement to Audrey.

CAHERLINE

Club Lotto: No jackpot winner - numbers drawn were 1, 2, 6 & 22. Lucky dip winners were Mena Fitz, McWeeney girls, Matt Barry, Stephen Quaine & Christy O'Connell. Next week's jackpot will be €4,800 and the draw will be held on Friday night via Facebook Live. As always, we appreciate everyone's support. Our lotto tickets can be purchased online, go to www.lottoraiser.ie/Caherline or you can buy through the usual outlets in the village. Our draw on New Year's Eve will take place at the earlier time of 5pm.

Happy New Year: All at Caherline GAA would like to wish all of our members, players, sponsors & supporters a very happy and prosperous New Year. We look forward to your continued support throughout 2022.

CROOM

Club Lotto: We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of you who support the club and this draw on a weekly basis. You can purchase your tickets locally or play online www.lottoraiser.ie/Croom/ Thank you all so much and a happy and healthy new year to you all.

St Stephen's Day Run: A great turn out for the St Stephens Day Run and the sun came out. Plenty of eager people out for some fun and exercise. Some great times and it was very enjoyable to be out and about, share a laugh and have some tea and light bites. Results: Mens: 1) John Allen 2) Stephen Lavin 3) Dara O'Farrell. Womens: 1) Katie Hogan 2) Íosla Breathnach 3) Suzanne Dunworth; Juvenile: 1) Stevie Twomey 2) Joshua Curtin 3) Dara Curtin.

Thanks a million to all the volunteers who helped to organise and run the event, we are very grateful. We wish everyone a very happy and healthy Christmas and New Year. Here's to a bright 2022.

Club Shop: Don’t forget you can purchase the latest clubjerseys, half zips, t-shirts, polos, crew necks and jackets at our club shop on the O’Neill’s website. www.oneills. com/shop-by-team/gaa/ireland/ croom-gaa.html

MUNGRET-ST PAUL'S

Club Limerick Draw: The Club Limerick Draw is one of our main fundraisers with 50% of the entrant fee returned to our local club. We strongly urge all club members to support this vital fundraiser and hopefully claim some of the wonderful prizes on offer. The cost of entry is €10 per draw. You can still sign up online via the new Club Limerick website at www.clublimerick.ie, remembering to select Mungret St. Pauls as the nominated club during the process.

Ireland Lights Up: We are back with the MyLife's latest challenge in partnership with the GAA Community & Health department. Every Step Counts 2022. This challenge is in support of GAA club and community members taking part in Ireland Lights Up 2022.

We're asking our club to track a collective 4,000km over 5 weeks (that's roughly the distance around Ireland!) between 12th January - 16th February to be entered into our prize draw. To take part simply register with Mungret St. Pauls via the My life app https://mylife.irishlife.ie/ home

OOLA

Split the Pot: Winner this week Liam Ryan who won €870 who bought his envelopes from Marie O Donnell.

Envelopes are available at The Post office, Gala & Londis Shops in Oola, Neily's and Hogans bars Blesice Barbers Doon, Supermacs in Tipperary town and online on Oola

AGM: Oola GAA AGM will take place on January 2nd at 6pm. More details to follow .

Happy New Year: Oola GAA would like to wish all players & club members a very happy new year.

SOUTH LIBERTIES

Where in the Parish Quiz!: Our Where in the Parish quiz was immensely popular around the neighbourhood, causing much debate among many. We had four winners, so each winner was given a number and our chairperson picked one number which corresponded to Helen Hourigan. Congratulations to Helen and many thanks to John Cooney for presenting Helen with a fabulous hamper sponsored by himself.

Road Hurling: Our inaugural Road Hurling 2021 took place on Monday December 27th at Dooley Park and ended at The Four Elms. Congratulations for John Godfrey and the committee for this popular event which we are sure will be even bigger next year. There was great community spirit on the day and lots of fun had by all and sundry

Facilities Update: Facilities Update from our Treasurer Maurice Barrett: As the year draws to a close, we want to update members and patrons on the great progress we made in 2021 in upgrading and maintaining the facilities at Dooley Park.

Main Pitch – has been widened from 139m to 142m. This required the removal of most of the walking track and light poles, replacement with soil and reseeding. A program of sanding and drainage was then undertaken for the complete pitch. In excess of €20,000 was spent on the works. We also repaired and replaced some of the stop nets which had been damaged due to age and weather. Bases have been installed and dugouts will be constructed in the new year.

Walking Track – we were successful in getting part funding from Ballyhoura Development towards the cost of installing a new walking track which circles both the juvenile and all-weather pitches. It will be approx. 600m outer loop or 750m in total. It was hoped that a dedicated lighting solution would be incorporated with these works but unfortunately, we were required to apply for planning permission for this. We have progressed with the walking track nonetheless and this is at an advanced stage. Progress has been slower than anticipated but we hope to have it available for use early in the new year. We are installing seats at various locations along the walking track and have offers of sponsorship for these. The seat bases are being installed as the walking track is being completed and the seats are on order. Again, there has been a delay in supply due to material shortages, but we are promised delivery in February. We have also applied for planning permission for the lights, and we will look at how these can be funded and installed once this is granted.

All-weather pitch – there was some maintenance required to the upper nets and goal nets. Due to the size of the pitch, it is important that these nets remain intact to stop balls being sent over the sides. We would remind everybody that climbing over the fences and entry other than through the gate is not allowed and is unsafe. We operate a booking system for use of the facility and anybody wishing to use it should contact a member of the committee. We encourage outside interest in renting the Astro as a source of income in maintaining it.

Club house – we have recently completed an upgrade of our security systems in order to be compliant of safety and insurance requirements. The fire and security alarms were of older technology and have now been replaced with a system that allows for remote access and monitoring and are certified to compliance. In conjunction with these works, a CCTV security system has been installed. This provides 24/7 recorded monitoring with cameras covering all areas surrounding the clubhouse, car park and nearside pitches.

We would like to thank the volunteers, contractors and suppliers who got behind these projects and a number of other facilities related works during the year. As well as finishing what has been started, we have identified a number of other maintenance and improvement works for the coming year. We trust on our members support as we run fundraising for these and would appreciate any volunteer effort when we reach out on works that just need a few pairs of hands. Indeed, any ideas as to how we can improve our facilities are most welcome.

The facilities at South Liberties are admired by many people who visit the club and are a credit to all those people who have promoted them over the years. Our players are the lifeblood of the club and by having safe, functional, and well-maintained facilities, we facilitate their growth and development.

Chairman Mike Fitzpatrick

Mike Fitzpatrick would like to thank each and everyone of our volunteers at all levels, for their contribution to the successful year we just had. Our Legends Golf Classic was yet again another enormous success and major credit to John Leamy and his committee. To Cronan Garry on his #puckitoutthere fundraising weekend for Mental Health in young people where we donated €1500 to Jigsaw. To the Underage Academy committee for such a well-run season this year ending in our extremely popular Street League Finals. Congratulations again to John Cooney on winning the top prize of €10,000 in the Club Limerick Draw and to remind everyone to join up again for 2022 as ½ the proceeds come back to South Liberties. To Maurice Barrett and others for the work in the background on our facilities.

Lastly, we are extremely proud this year to have brought back another ALL-STAR to the Club after a gap of 40 years. Barry Nash was awarded this accolade and certainly deserves it. It was special for us at this is the 50th anniversary of the All-Stars, where Pat Hartigan was one of these first recipients and followed after by Joe Mc Kenna and Eamon Grimes

Happy New Year: We would like to wish everyone in South Liberties and all in Limerick GAA a happy and successful New Year for 2022.