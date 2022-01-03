Search

03 Jan 2022

Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Round-Up

Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Round-Up

PJ Carey, of Kilmallock AC

Karen Raine

sport@limerickleader.ie

QUESTIONS & ANSWERS with PJ Carey, of Kilmallock AC

How did it all start for you? “I started running, when l joined Kilmallock AC, prompted by my sister Aisling, in 2013. Initially, for fitness and exercise reasons only, l soon became hooked. I enjoyed the social aspect of running with the group, and never looked back. I am now club Chairperson.”

Highlight of your running career? “In 2017, l won the Shandrum 5 mile Ballyhoura Road Race. I am the only member of the club to win a Ballyhoura Series Race, they are very competitive.
I have also won Munster and County medals, which is something I’m very proud of.”

Describe your training routine? The club trains four times a week, 5 miles on Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings and a long run, maybe 10 miles, on Sunday morning.
My favourite training session is always the Sunday morning run.
I like to go to the gym a couple of times a week.”


Favourite Race? “I always enjoy the Bruff 5-mile road-race. An Bru AC and our own club are very close and l love the flat course.
A close second favourite race would be the Charleville half-marathon which runs through Kilmallock and attracts over a thousand runners.”

Road, Cross Country or Track? Definitely road. I train specifically for road races.”


Who had the most influence on your running career? “We are very lucky at Kilmallock AC to have, as our coach, Tony MacMahon. Tony is the life and soul of the club, his enthusiasm is infectious.”


Advice for a newcomer? “Join a nearby athletics club. You’ll form strong bonds and make friends with fellow runners, making it more fun, and it is safer. Also, invest in a good pair of running shoes and stretch after a run.”

Hopes for the future? “To develop our training facility in Kilmallock and concentrate more on being a junior coach and commit to the physical education and development of our juvenile athletes. I hope to take part in the Athletics Ireland Coach Education Programmes.

Farranfore 5K
Aogán MacDomhnaill (West Limerick), was 3rd in a time of 16:02. Limerick native Sorcha Ní Domhnaill was second woman (behind Michelle Finn) and 6th overall in 16:19.

Parkrun
There was a large turnouts with many in festive attire for Christmas Day Parkruns at UL (156) and Newcastle West (48).

Newmarket 5k
Owen Ryan, Limerick AC, ran a personal best of 16:34 on the day to finish 4th in his age category, 40-45. In the Border Half Marathon two weeks previously, he finished in 10th place in another PB of 1hr 18mins.

