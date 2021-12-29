Talented Limerick teenager re-signs for Galway WFC for 2022

Limerick teenager and Rep of Ireland U19 international Nicole McNamara
A TALENTED Limerick teenager has re-signed with Women's National League side Galway WFC for next season.
Seventeen-year-old Nicole McNamara, from Ballingarry, enjoyed a stand-out senior breakthrough season with Galway in the Women's National League last season.
The versatile midfielder is also currently a Republic of Ireland Women's U19 international. McNamara previously played with Ballingarry AFC and the Treaty United U17 side before joining Galway.
The Limerick teenager was a member of the Rep of Ireland U19 women's side which defeated Portugal in an international fixture in Lisbon last September and was also a member of the Rep of Ireland U19 squad which took part in the UEFA Women's U19 European Championship qualifiers in Limerick recently. The four nations event also included England, Switzerland and Northern Ireland.
✍️ - ✍️— GalwayWFC (@GalwayWFC) December 23, 2021
⚽: Nicole McNamara has re-signed for 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣. A versatile midfielder, Nicole made her senior breakthrough last season and had a number of standout performances. Big future ahead #WNL | #UptheTribes pic.twitter.com/mgZC6oYZsu
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.