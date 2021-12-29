Limerick Ladies minor football panel is revealed

The Limerick Ladies minor football panel has been revealed
THE Limerick Ladies minor football management team have named a panel of 40 players from 16 clubs for the 2022 season.
The management team would like to thank the 70players that attended the recent trials in UL. The standard was very high and a number of players were unlucky to lose out.
The Limerick Ladies minor football management team includes manager Breda Ahern, Fiona Oliver, John Wallace, Colm Lynch and Julie O’Connor.
Limerick Ladies Minor Football Squad: Ailish Kiely, St. Brigids; Alana McGrath, Fr. Caseys; Aoibhín Murphy, St Brigids; Aoife Dalton, St. Ailbes; Aoife O'Brien, Feohanagh/Castelmahon; Caoimhe MacNamara, Knockainey; Caoimhe Smith, Monagea; Ciara Neenan, Dromin/Athlaca/Banogue; Ciara Oliver, Murroe/Boher; Ciara Ryan, St. Brigids; Clare Kiely, Monaleen; Eadaoin Crowe, Oola; Eimear Bourke, Monagea; Éle Madigan, Ahane; Ella O'Connor, St. Senans; Ella Ryan, Ahane; Ellie Woulfe, Monagea; Grace O'Connor, Feohanagh/Castlemahon; Kate Feasey, Mungret/St. Pauls; Katie Buckley, Dromin/Athlacca/Banogue; Kaylin O'Connor, Fr. Caseys; Laoise Browne, Ballylanders; Leah Geary, Galtee Gaels; Leah Quane, Galtee Gaels; Lilly Duggan, Monagea; Lily Nihill, Oola; Lorna Donegan, Knockainey; Lucy O'Brien, Feohanagh/Castlemahon; Maeve Heenan, Galtee Gaels; Maria Cagney, Feohanagh/Castlemahon; Maria Herbert, Knockainey; Mary Ryan Bob, Oola; Molly Hussey, Ahane; Niamh Brennan, Ahane; Rebecca Fitzgibbon, St. Senans; Rianna Wallace, Knockainey; Roisin Flaherty, Ahane; Shona Tierney, Fr. Caseys; Sinead McGuinness, Pallasgreen; Tara McGowan, Monagea.
