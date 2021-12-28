Search

28 Dec 2021

Sadness at passing of former Munster Branch President Gerry Moore

Sadness at passing of former Munster Branch President Gerry Moore

The late Gerry Moore

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

THERE has been widespread sadness in recent days with news of the passing of former President of the Munster Branch of the IRFU, Gerry Moore, late of Corbally.

The late Gerry Moore passed away on Christmas Eve.

He held the role of Munster Branch President for the 1991/1992 season, the first Junior club member to assume the role on behalf of his club Richmond RFC.

Gerry Moore was one of the longest serving officers of Munster Rugby retiring in 2015 after lengthy service to the Branch.

In a post on their website, Munster Rugby said they were saddened to hear of the passing of former Munster Branch President Gerry Moore.  

The Munster tribute continued: "Based in the Limerick offices he worked tirelessly on behalf of the province across numerous administration positions.

"Munster Rugby would like to extend their deepest sympathy to his wife Rosaleen, daughters Arlene and Shirley, sons Gerard and Robert, grandchildren, and extended family and friends."

The late Gerry Moore's funeral will be arriving for Requiem Mass, on tomorrow, Wednesday, December 29th, at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Mass will be streamed live at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ze_4TxzaH1s 

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

May he Rest in Peace.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media