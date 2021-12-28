Search

28 Dec 2021

WATCH: Limerick Racecourse hosts third day of Christmas Racing Festival

Horses in the parade ring before a race at Limerick Racecourse this week Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE third day of the Mr Binman Limerick Christmas Racing festival gets underway at 12.20pm as Greenmount Park hosts another seven race National Hunt card.

The Grade 2 BoyleSports Irish EBF Dawn Run Mares Novice Chase is the feature race on the card, with Concertista looking sure to go off the odds-on favourite at the Patrickswell venue.

The going at Limerick Racecourse is described as 'heavy' following 8mm of rain in the past 24 hours. The forecast is for a mainly dry day today.

Interim general manager at Limerick Racecourse Paddy Dunican pointed out that there were five Graded races being staged at the venue over the four days. 

Speaking on Racing TV, Paddy Dunican asked racegoers planning to attend the fixture to be responsible by taking an antigen test in the morning before coming racing to ensure there was a safe environment at the venue.

Mr Dunican pointed out that there were 'lots of outdoor facilities' at Greenmount Park this week to ensure racegoers could come and enjoy themselves in an outdoor covered area. 

Patrons are advised to book their tickets online at www.limerickraces.ie to ensure ease of access. General admission is priced at €15 for December 28 and 29. Children under 12 go free. Follow Limerick Racecourse's social media platforms for updates and special offers.

*See the Limerick Leader's website, social media channels and print editions this week for complete coverage of the Limerick Christmas Racing festival which continues until December 29.

Local News

