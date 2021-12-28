WATCH: Limerick Racecourse hosts third day of Christmas Racing Festival

THE third day of the Mr Binman Limerick Christmas Racing festival gets underway at 12.20pm as Greenmount Park hosts another seven race National Hunt card.

The Grade 2 BoyleSports Irish EBF Dawn Run Mares Novice Chase is the feature race on the card, with Concertista looking sure to go off the odds-on favourite at the Patrickswell venue.

The going at Limerick Racecourse is described as 'heavy' following 8mm of rain in the past 24 hours. The forecast is for a mainly dry day today.

Interim general manager at Limerick Racecourse Paddy Dunican pointed out that there were five Graded races being staged at the venue over the four days.

Speaking on Racing TV, Paddy Dunican asked racegoers planning to attend the fixture to be responsible by taking an antigen test in the morning before coming racing to ensure there was a safe environment at the venue.

Mr Dunican pointed out that there were 'lots of outdoor facilities' at Greenmount Park this week to ensure racegoers could come and enjoy themselves in an outdoor covered area.

"Fantastic crowds, fantastic racing and people want to come and socialise responsibly outdoors."



Paddy Dunican tells @Franmberry about how he is looking forward to the final two days of Limerick's Christmas Racing Festival - why not go along for racing tomorrow and Wednesday? pic.twitter.com/GTULbudV8z — Racing TV (@RacingTV) December 27, 2021

Patrons are advised to book their tickets online at www.limerickraces.ie to ensure ease of access. General admission is priced at €15 for December 28 and 29. Children under 12 go free. Follow Limerick Racecourse's social media platforms for updates and special offers.

